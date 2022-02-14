ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prime News cheat sheet: Barker-Vormawor charged with treason but CJ blamed for his overstay in detention, GBA blasts Sosu...plus more

By PrimeNewsGhana
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrime News cheat sheet: CJ blamed over Barker-Vormawor's 52-hour detention, GBA blasts Sosu...plus more. In case you missed it, Prime News cheat sheet helps you to stay up-to-date with today's topical news and opinions. FixTheCountry’s Barker-Vormawor charged with treason felony. The Ashaiman District Court has remanded Fix the...

Prime News cheat sheet: Prof Avoke's reinstatement, Journalist beaten by security personnel, Government rejects Moody’s downgrade of Ghana’s credit rating...plus more

In case you missed it, Prime News cheat sheet helps you to stay up-to-date with today's topical news and opinions. 1. GRA begins implementation of six new tax reliefs. The Ghana Revenue Authority, GRA has commenced the implementation of some six tax reliefs introduced by the government as part of efforts to cushion taxpayers against the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and support efforts by small and medium-sized businesses to create jobs.
FixTheCountry’s Barker-Vormawor charged with treason felony

The Ashaiman District Court has remanded Fix the country convenor Oliver Barker-Vormawor into custody after he was charged with treason felony. The presiding judge, Justice Eleanor Barnes denied the accused bail due to the nature of the offense citing that her court does not have jurisdiction to do same. The...
Police blame Chief Justice for Barker-Vormawor’s over 48-hour detention

Police have parried accusations that they deliberately detained the embattled leader of FixTheCountry, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, for more than the stipulated 48 hours before dragging him to court. According to the police officer prosecuting the charge of treason felony against Mr Barker-Vormawor, the accused spent 52 hours in detention because the...
Prime News cheat sheet: Maxam volunteers to pay extra $5m, Bailiff accuses Assin North MP of assault, Toll booths to become ‘decent washrooms’...plus more

In case you missed it, Prime News cheat sheet helps you to stay up-to-date with today's topical news and opinions. 1. Apiate explosion: Maxam volunteers to pay extra $5m in addition to $6m fine. Global explosives company, Maxam Corp, has said it will pay $5 million in addition to the...
Afia Schwarzenegger
Barker-Vormawor’s arrest: Martin Kpebu accuses police of breaking the law

Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu, has said police is breaking the law if they carry out their plan to arraign FixTheCountry convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, on Monday, February 14, 2022. He said the plan by the police, which is contained in a statement released on Saturday, February 12, breaches Article 14(3)...
Prime News cheat sheet: Police arrest Bishop Obinim, UEW to reinstate Prof. Mawutor Avoke, Buaben Asamoa clashes with Assibey-Yeboah...plus more

In case you missed it, Prime News cheat sheet helps you to stay up-to-date with today's topical news and opinions. 1. Police arrest Bishop Obinim for violating road traffic regulation. Police say their men have on Wednesday the Founder and General Overseer of International God's Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim,...
Ghana Bar Association descends on Sosu for ‘political judges’ comment

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has condemned comments by Madina MP, Francis-Xavier Sosu, for allegedly referring to some members of the bench as “political judges”. In a statement, the GBA said the alleged comment by Mr Sosu, who is also a member of the Bar, suggests that the tenure of office of judges is tied to the tenure of the political regime under which judges are appointed, and further that “political judges will be treated politically”.
FixTheCountry’s Barker-Vormawor meets lawyers hours after arrest

Social advocacy group, FixTheCountry Movement, has disclosed that Convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, was given access to his lawyers for the first time yesterday evening. The outspoken convener of the pressure group was arrested on Friday, February 11, 2022, shortly after touching down at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) by police for allegedly threatening to stage a coup if the E-Levy is passed.
Prime News cheat sheet: NDC will abolish E-Levy, E-Levy cake was not from Minority, Mammoth Yentua demo against E-Levy...plus more

In case you missed it, Prime News cheat sheet helps you to stay up-to-date with today's topical news and opinions. 1. Court grants ASEPA boss Mensah Thompson GH¢50k bail. The Executive Director of ASEPA, Mensah Thompson, has pleaded not guilty to two criminal charges of publication of false news and offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace.
The Independent

‘We call her the monster’: Murdered toddler Star Hobson’s family can no longer say name of killer

The family of murdered toddler, Star Hobson, said they no longer say the name of her killer - instead only referring to as “the monster.” Speaking about the events leading up to her niece’s murder, Alicia Szepler said she warned social services and police that the toddler was at risk, but was left feeling “no one was listening to me.” “The day that it happened, I knew it wasn’t an accident. I knew that I was right, and they should have listened,” Ms Szepler told Sky News. Savannah Brockhill, 28, was found guilty of killing Star Hobson after...
Oldham torture and kidnap: 'Sadistic' man and woman jailed

A "remorseless and sadistic" man and woman have been jailed for the violent kidnap and torture of a man. Steven Wynnyk, 41, and Sarah Davies, 33, stole hundreds of pounds from the victim, who is in his 40s, during the attack in Oldham. He was beaten with a metal pole...
Kyrell Matthews death: Toddler killed by mother and partner, court told

A "defenceless" two-year-old boy was killed by his mother and her boyfriend after suffering a "catalogue of very significant" injuries, a court heard. Kyrell Matthews was found in cardiac arrest at a home in Thornton Heath, south London, on 20 October, 2019. Jurors heard Kyrell had 41 rib fractures allegedly...
Gaetz friend asks for sentencing delay as he works with feds

A former Florida tax collector whose arrest led to a federal probe into U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz wants a judge to delay his sentencing scheduled for next month for yet another time as he continues to cooperate with federal prosecutors.Joel Greenberg s attorney on Friday asked a federal judge in Orlando Florida, to allow him to file a motion seeking a delay in the sentencing hearing currently scheduled for March 29. U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell previously granted two delays.In court papers, Greenberg's attorney said his client had been cooperating with federal prosecutors in Orlando and Washington in...
Nelson man jailed for killing son-in-law's mother over marriage feud

A man who killed his son-in-law's mother with an axe after his daughter's marriage ended "acrimoniously" has been jailed. Mohammad Malik, 58, killed Ishrat Ahmed and injured her husband Afaq with an axe on their doorstep in Nelson on 4 July 2021, Lancashire Police said. He denied Ms Ahmed's murder...
Star Hobson murder: Social services review delayed

A review into the death of murdered toddler Star Hobson has been delayed. The 16-month-old died in 2020 after months of "neglect, cruelty and injury" at the hands of mother Frankie Smith and partner Savannah Brockhill. An independent review examining how authorities responded to five social services referrals before her...
