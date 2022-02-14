ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

How to Choose the Best Crypto Exchange When Traveling to Europe

luxurytravelmagazine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a luxury traveler, you're probably no stranger to exchanging your money for foreign currency. But what about exchanging it for cryptocurrencies while you're abroad? This is something not everyone is familiar with, yet it's becoming more relevant every day, considering that many establishments today will let you pay in...

www.luxurytravelmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

How to Mine Cryptocurrency

When you first hear about cryptocurrency mining, it sounds too good to be true. By using your computing equipment to verify transactions on a blockchain, you'll earn crypto rewards. It doesn't require much effort on your part, so once you get it set up, it's passive income for you. But...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Cross-Chain Crypto Platform Hacked for Staggering $320,000,000 Worth of Ethereum (ETH)

A Solana-based blockchain bridge has been hacked to the tune of $320,000,000 worth of leading altcoin Ethereum (ETH). Wormhole, a cross-chain platform that allows users to transfer crypto assets between different blockchains, took to Twitter to confirm the hack to its 41,000 subscribers. “The Wormhole Network was exploited for 120,000...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Cryptocurrency#Canadians
protocol.com

Crypto’s key players are putting some trust back into a trustless world

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Wednesday: Buffett and bitcoin, KYC in crypto, and Binance’s latest woes. Is Warren Buffett a crypto bro now? That’s the tendentious conclusion some have made after noticing that Berkshire Hathaway now had a $1 billion stake in Nubank, the Brazilian neobank whose shares have struggled since its December IPO. Buffett once said bitcoin was “rat poison squared”; Nubank’s investment arm allows customers to invest in crypto ETFs, but it doesn’t offer crypto trading. So is Buffett softening on crypto? More like warming up to fintech. And the investor you ought to be paying attention to at Berkshire is Todd Combs, anyway.
MARKETS
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Wilderness Safaris and Qatar Airways Partner to Offer Iconic Destinations in Africa

Wilderness Safaris and Qatar Airways have extended their unique partnership through 31 March 2022, with the goal of incentivising air travel on Qatar Airways and stays at Wilderness camps. Wilderness Safaris guests traveling with Qatar Airways from the United States, Canada and Brazil to multiple destinations across the continent of Africa are eligible for discounted business and first class fares (USD350 off per ticket). The offer also includes a Qpoints bonus accelerating their earning to elite status in the award-winning Qatar Airways Privilege Club loyalty program.
LIFESTYLE
HackerNoon

Make it Easy on Me: How to Easily Invest in Crypto Even if You Have No Time

If you believe the headlines, it seems that everyone and their 14-year-old is making money from crypto and Bitcoin; words and concepts that ironically, did not even exist 14 years ago. If you want to jump on the crypto bandwagon, without taking time to understand all the acronyms (FUD, FOMO, HODL) or crazy terminology about moonbois in lambos, then take note. From the 1400’s to the 1960’s, stocks and shares were also a mysterious concept: Spoken of in hushed tones by the 1% elite whilst clutching cigars and cognac in their oak-panelled private clubs. The billionaires’ best-kept secret was shattered forever by a benevolent philanthropist called John C.( Jack) Bogle, who believed that “investing is for everyone.” Bogle decided that he wanted to create an easy way for the other 99% of people to invest into stocks, so he launched Vanguard, the world’s first stock market mutual fund. This mutual fund was an investment vehicle where thousands of people could invest their spare change into a large pool, and the pool would be invested into the stock market.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Benzinga

Coinbase Integrates Crypto Hardware Wallet Ledger

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) has announced support for Ledger, marking the crypto exchange’s first hardware wallet integration. What Happened: In an announcement on Wednesday, Coinbase said it added support for Ledger hardware wallets to the Coinbase Wallet extension to provide an additional layer of security for users. “Hardware wallets...
CELL PHONES
Ethan Hawley

An Essential Guide for Cryptocurrency Terms

Bitcoin is a digital currency that has taken the world by storm. Over the past few years, its value has skyrocketed, and more and more people are becoming interested in it. However, because Bitcoin is such a (relatively) new and complex phenomenon, many people don't understand its terminologies. In this article, I will define some of the most popular Bitcoin terms so that you can sound like an expert on this world-changing topic!
luxurylaunches.com

From a McDonald’s worker to a crypto billionaire – Meet Chinese crypto king Zhao Changpeng. He hosts lavish parties in his Dubai mansion and was once the richest person in Asia.

Zhao Changpeng used to do odd jobs to support his family. But that was before he became a cryptocurrency king. On January 10, he was worth US$96 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires index, making him the world’s 14th richest person and the richest in Asia above India’s Mukesh Ambani.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

$2,800,000,000 Crypto Whale Scoops Up Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Binance Smart Chain As Others Stack Ethereum (ETH) and Polkadot (DOT)

The largest crypto investors in the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) ecosystem are gathering massive amounts of a popular meme coin as well as two competing blockchain protocols. New data from WhaleStats analyzing the behavior of the 1,000 largest BSC addresses excluding known crypto exchanges reveals that the richest wallet is taking a major interest in Shiba Inu (INU), buying 139,929,254,883 SHIB for over $4.23 million.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Looking for the Next Ethereum? 2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy Right Now

Ethereum is a programmable blockchain capable of running software and services. Solana recently debuted Solana Pay, a cheaper alternative to traditional payments platforms. Terra powers Anchor, a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol that pays more interest than traditional savings accounts. The launch of Ethereum in 2015 ushered in a new era...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Vs Real Estate Which Should You Buy?

When someone has some money put away or a little bit of extra income, the most logical way forward is probably to invest it somewhere. A good investment will not only keep the money safe, but will also multiply it over time. Not everyone can have the guarantee of a steady income these days, so it’s always best to have an investment portfolio as a backup for rainy days.
MARKETS
CNBC

The 'Bitcoin Family' emigrates to Portugal for its 0% tax on cryptocurrencies

Didi Taihuttu, patriarch of the so-called "Bitcoin Family," says the family is setting down roots in Portugal, Europe's ultimate crypto tax haven. The Dutch family of five has spent the last five years traveling to 40 different countries. The Taihuttus chose Portugal for its advantageous crypto tax rules, which include...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy