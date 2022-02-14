Navigate Update

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhase II of ISU Navigate launched with the start of the spring semester, and our Idaho State faculty’s investment in this student retention tool is already having an impact!. To make this early alert system work, our participating faculty submit two progress reports, one in Week 3 and another in Week...

isu.edu

Idaho State Maintains Carnegie Classification for Research

For the 11th year in a row, the Carnegie Commission on Higher Education has classified Idaho State University as a Doctoral Universities: High Research Activity. This national ranking highlights Idaho State’s top-tier focus on doctoral degrees and research expenditures. Despite challenges faced by the COVID-19 pandemic, the University was...
POCATELLO, ID
isu.edu

Notes from Academic Affairs

We want to highlight the Academic Affairs calendar, specifically as it relates to Third-Year Review and Five-Year Periodic Performance Review. Third-Year Review: The Third-Year Review is required for all tenure-track faculty. Third-Year Reviews are internal to each college and are meant to provide substantive feedback regarding strengths and areas for improvement to faculty at this critical stage in the tenure timeline. Third-year documentation will be uploaded into the TMS system along with the annual evaluation ranking and are due to the Provost’s Office by March 25, 2022. Third-year documentation should include the faculty member’s CV and self-assessment, committee vote and report, chair report, dean report, and any other reports created based on college/unit guidelines. All responses to these reports from the faculty member should also be included. Please note that the supporting documentation is not required to be uploaded.
POCATELLO, ID
isu.edu

Employment Opportunities Feb 14

Theatre & Dance has a potential transfer opportunity for an Administrative Assistant 1 on our Pocatello campus. For a complete job description and application instructions visit isu.edu/jobs. Employees who hold permanent status in this classification may contact the Office of Human Resources directly to submit a resume and any other requested application materials. To be considered, apply to the Administrative Assistant 1 all campus announcement by midnight on February 14.
POCATELLO, ID
isu.edu

Alumni Establish Scholarship to Benefit PharmD and MBA Students

Idaho State University alumni Joshua and Sandee Gehrke have established their third scholarship endowment at Idaho State University. The new Josh and Sandee Gehrke PharmD/MBA Scholarship Endowment will benefit students pursuing the joint Doctorate of Pharmacy and Master of Business Administration degree offered through the College of Business and College of Pharmacy.
POCATELLO, ID
isu.edu

ISU Research Office awards more than $78,000 through Small Grant Program

Idaho State University’s Office for Research recently awarded more than $78,000 to researchers across campus through the University’s Internal Small Grant (ISG) program. Thirteen proposals were selected to receive an award of up to $5,000 for proposed research and creative activity projects. This year’s awardees come from 13...
POCATELLO, ID
isu.edu

2022 ISU Health Fair Set March 10

The 2022 ISU Health Fair is March 10 from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. in the Pond Student Union Ballroom. The event showcases ISU's Kasiska Division of Health Sciences clinics and degree programs, as well as community health partners. For more information about the 2022 Idaho State University Health...
POCATELLO, ID
