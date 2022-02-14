Navigate Update

We want to highlight the Academic Affairs calendar, specifically as it relates to Third-Year Review and Five-Year Periodic Performance Review. Third-Year Review: The Third-Year Review is required for all tenure-track faculty. Third-Year Reviews are internal to each college and are meant to provide substantive feedback regarding strengths and areas for improvement to faculty at this critical stage in the tenure timeline. Third-year documentation will be uploaded into the TMS system along with the annual evaluation ranking and are due to the Provost’s Office by March 25, 2022. Third-year documentation should include the faculty member’s CV and self-assessment, committee vote and report, chair report, dean report, and any other reports created based on college/unit guidelines. All responses to these reports from the faculty member should also be included. Please note that the supporting documentation is not required to be uploaded.

