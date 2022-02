In the morning our knitting class continued. The women have really got into knitting so I have extended the classes we focus on it. One of the students: Violet who is also the cleaner at the office and the mother of Maria, has become a co-teacher. I will teach her a stitch and once she has it mastered she will then help the women who have limited English as it is easier for her to explain it to them. I think it has given her some great self confidence that she is learning so quickly and then can teach others. The women have lots of interesting conversations that I get parts of from English words thrown in and Rhita translating for me. But, I do wish I had one of those headsets they use in UN meetings so I could always know what people are saying.

