Google (AMP) also known as Accelerated Mobile Pages is not a ranking factor on Google or other search engines You can optimize wour website speed even without AMP. Google AMP, also known as Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP), has been one of the surest hacks among website owners to improve their website speed, which also helps in improving their ranking on the Google Search Engine Result Page (SERP). The truth is AMP is not a ranking factor. Speed is. And you don’t need to switch your website to AMP technology before your website can rank excellently well on search engines.

INTERNET ・ 23 HOURS AGO