The Obelisk Questionnaire: Dave Cotton of Sevens Nines & Tens

My Sleeping Karma have been on my mind of late. Last month, they posted a full-show set from Berlin in 2017, and they’ve been eeking out updates on their next full-length all the while. Like, going back to a mid-2020 song snippet “all the while.” That’ll be at least two years by the time the album shows up — and if it comes out on Napalm as I’ve been assuming it will, it’ll show up only as a stream because that’s the world we live in — and certainly it was in discussion before that. Seeing as the band will play Desertfest in Berlin and London this Spring, to think they’d get the record in the can now means that, if they push it through mixing and mastering, they could feasibly play a release show at one or the other. Three-month promo time, and so on.

