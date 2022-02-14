ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Obelisk Questionnaire: Dave Cotton of Sevens Nines & Tens

By Dave #1
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Obelisk Questionnaire is a series of open questions intended to give the answerer an opportunity to explore these ideas and stories from their life as deeply as they choose. Answers can be short or long, and that reveals something in itself, but the most important factor is honesty....

Paste Magazine

Superchunk Share New Single, "On the Floor"

As veteran indie rockers Superchunk gear up for the release of their 12th studio album, Wild Loneliness (out Feb. 25 on Merge), their first in four years, they’ve shared a third song from the album, “On the Floor.” The track features backing vocals by R.E.M.’s Mike Mills and piano by Nothing Painted Blue frontman Franklin Bruno.
loudersound.com

Ihshan offers a haunting take on Lustmord's Dark Awakenings

Norwegian prog metaller Ihsahn has released a video for his new single, a cover of Lustmord's Dark Awakening, which you can watch in full below. It's taken from The Others - Lustmord Deconstructed, an album that features the likes of Ihsahn, Enslaved, Katatonia singer Jonas Renkse, Ulver, MONO, Jo Quail, Zola Jesus and more reworking material from dark ambient pioneer Lustmord's 2008 album, [O T H E R], which will be released through Pelagic Records on April 1.
The Obelisk Show on Gimme Metal Playlist: Episode 77

There’s a lot going on here. A lot to unpack, in the parlance of our times, but I’m gonna keep it short because I always feel like I screw these posts up by making it more than the list of bands and encouragement and thanks for listening that it should be. Hey, guess what? I think the songs I picked for the show I made don’t suck. If that wasn’t going to be the case, why would I pick them?
Lark’s Tongue, “The Novelty Wears Thin” video premiere

[Click play above to see the premiere of Stefaan Temmerman’s video for Lark’s Tongue’s ‘The Novelty Wears Thin’. Album preorders are available from Consouling Sounds.]. Illinois heavy post-rockers Lark’s Tongue release their new album, Eleusis, on Feb. 18 through Belgium’s Consouling Sounds. It has been...
My Sleeping Karma Finish Recording New Album; Studio Update Videos Posted

My Sleeping Karma have been on my mind of late. Last month, they posted a full-show set from Berlin in 2017, and they’ve been eeking out updates on their next full-length all the while. Like, going back to a mid-2020 song snippet “all the while.” That’ll be at least two years by the time the album shows up — and if it comes out on Napalm as I’ve been assuming it will, it’ll show up only as a stream because that’s the world we live in — and certainly it was in discussion before that. Seeing as the band will play Desertfest in Berlin and London this Spring, to think they’d get the record in the can now means that, if they push it through mixing and mastering, they could feasibly play a release show at one or the other. Three-month promo time, and so on.
Wild Rocket Releasing Formless Abyss March 4; Title-Track Posted

Dublin, Ireland, heavy psych/space rock warriors Wild Rocket have announced a March 4 release for Formless Abyss. Their third-full-length behind 2014’s Geomagnetic Hallucinations and 2017’s Disassociation Mechanics (review here), the three-song LP will be the nebulous band’s label debut through Riot Season Records, whose endorsement should tell you something about the quality of their work. If your interest is piqued by that alone, certainly the 10-minute opening title-track that’s streaming (nice) will raise an eyebrow as well, and if your eyebrow’s raised, you’re already three-quarters of the way to rock and rolling. I think the last step has something to do with quitting your dayjob.
Brant Bjork & the Bros.’ Somera Sól to Be Reissued

Has it been a full 24 hours since the last bit of news around here about Heavy Psych Sounds went up? Maybe not every record that’s being re-pressed, even with new artwork, is worth posting about — if it were, I wouldn’t have time to post about anything else — but I dig Brant Bjork & the Bros.‘ Somera Sól (discussed here) a lot, so I’m just happy to have the excuse to put it on and vibe out for a bit.
Yawn, ‘Lachrymator II’ premiere

Norwegian instrumentalist genre-melters Yawn make their full-length debut this Friday, Feb. 18, with Materialism on Mindsweeper Records. The album runs 37 minutes — given the subject matter, one assumes it could’ve been longer — and brims with purpose in a blend of elements from djenting post-metal and spazzjazz finger-tap guitar to industrialist pounding to wide open psychedelic spaciousness and back again. Comprised of 16 tracks that make up four individual songs, each broken down into smaller subheadings — opener “Cement III” has three, “Chaos I” has five, “Lachrymator II” (premiering above) has four and “Tokamak IV” has four — that make up the entirety of the thing, the album begins with a piece called “Cement III – Gobsmack,” and the Oslo-based five-piece aren’t kidding. What ensues is an oddly-timed pounding that’s incessant even as it fades out and in the span of the record’s first two and a half minutes what was such an utterly dominant sound is swallowed by a soothing wash of melodic drone, peppered with far-back keys and volume swell at the beginning of “Cement III – Fallout.” Figuratively and literally, it goes on from there.
Ruby the Hatchet to Release Live at Earthquaker

It was late in 2019 that Ruby the Hatchet — who are from New Jersey, but, like, the Philly part of New Jersey, which is about two hours and an entire country away from the part of New Jersey that I live in — hit the road alongside Berlin’s Kadavar, and apparently that trip involved a stopover at Earthquaker Devices HQ, where the band live-recorded two originals and their take on Uriah Heep‘s “Easy Livin’,” which as I recall was a regular feature of their set at the time. Their new EP, aptly-titled Live at Earthquaker, presents the three tracks from that session and will be out April 22.
Sunrot Sign to Prosthetic Records; Release

This shit was apparently recorded like 20 minutes from my house, over in Rockaway. Kind of surprised I couldn’t hear the riffs on the wind, to be honest with you. I’ve never been cool enough to know what’s going on around me. The band released their lone-to-date full-length, Sunnata — not to be confused with the Polish band of the same name — in 2017 and are looking to follow it up with a sophomore outing as they sign on to Prosthetic Records, joining Yatra, Body Void and a host of others on the imprint who meld together varying notions of heavy extremity.
Stereogum

Pink Mountaintops – “Lights Of The City”

For nearly 20 years, Stephen McBean, frontman of the excellently wooly Vancouver rockers Black Mountain, has also led the equally great side project Pink Mountaintops. There’s always been plenty of overlap between McBean’s two bands, in terms of both sound and personnel. Pink Mountaintops have always been slightly folkier and less metal than Black Mountain, though both have catalogs full of revved-up riffs and hypnotically chanted choruses. Lately, Pink Mountaintops have been inactive; it’s been eight years since their last album, the druggy and sweaty Get Back. This spring, Pink Mountaintops make their grand return.
shepherdexpress.com

Talisk 'Dawn' (Talisk Records)

Scotland in recent years has been the epicenter of Celtic traditional music being taken in many new and creative directions, from fresh takes on pure “trad” to the farthest reaches of 21st century music, all while retaining the essence of what makes it so beautiful. Glasgow folk trio Talisk is one of those bands whose youthful talent energizes the genre and places them at the forefront of the current wave of Celtic music.
Pitchfork

Author & Punisher

Though his riffy, theatrical drone music is admired by many noise and experimental music fans, Tristan Shone, aka Author & Punisher, is by all rights a metal act. His songs grind with industry and groan with doom; he chestily shrieks while torturing raw signals until they sound like an electric guitar’s night terrors. The addition of actual guitars to Stone’s abstract electronics on his latest album, Krüller, should only strengthen the metal vibe. But friends, as Shone’s fellow teen of the 1990s, I know an alt-rock record when I hear one, and this toweringly tuneful, neurologically thrilling, and, once in a while, just slightly corny music sounds as much like Alice in Chains as it does Godflesh, Throbbing Gristle, or even Nine Inch Nails.
earmilk.com

The Dionysus Effect releases emotionally charged debut single "Stars"

New York based rock trio The Dionysus Effect just released their debut single "Stars"—an eruptive rock anthem filled with high energy, passion and the kaleidoscopic and heavy shades of romance. The band, which was formed during quarantine, is composed of Christoph Paul (vocals, bass), Sean Quinn Hanley (guitar), and Brett Petersen (drums) with the aim to bring back the spirited aesthetic and attitude of true rock music and its fans. Having tight chemistry and backgrounds, with Christoph and Brett both being professional authors, The Dionysus Effect's sound is reminiscent of 90s era rock mixed with the vivid storytelling and pop sensibility of today's music landscape.
decibelmagazine.com

Track Premiere: Morgue Supplier – ‘Closing In’

Streaming, Track Premiere death metal, deathgrind, Drug Honkey, Morgue Supplier, premiere, Transcending Obscurity. Chicago-based death dealers Morgue Supplier are set to release their third album, Inevitability, this May and Decibel has the exclusive premiere of the album’s first single, “Closing In.” The duo—Paul Gillis (guitars, vocals, programming) and bassist Stephen Reichelt—are one half of the psychedelic death/doom quartet Drug Honkey, so it stands to reason that “Closing In” is a little off-kilter as well.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Iron Maiden’s Rarest Songs: Playlist

Some bands thought recording B-sides for singles in the ‘70s and ‘80s was just extra work to grumble about. But Iron Maiden always seemed to relish the opportunity to pay tribute to their heroes or find a home for material that didn't fit on an album. They celebrated...
soultracks.com

Legendary R&B and jazz drummer Philip Paul dies at 96

The legendary funk man Bootsy Collins broke the bad news to us today in a post on Facebook:. We lost our dear friend & drummer Mr. Philip Paul he was King Records drummer that played on so many Hits. He was honored at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He was 96 yrs young & played until a few months ago. Love to his family & friends. We love u...we do apologize for not securing the King Dream Team completely before u had to go..but we will continue to funk! Thx u for ur gifts that u left all of us with. R.I.P...
openculture.com

Pink Floyd’s Debut on American TV, Restored in Color (1967)

Several years ago, Josh Jones took you inside Pink Floyd’s first appearance on American television. In 1967, after releasing their first album Piper at the Gates of Dawn, the band came to the States and made their unlikely TV debut on Dick Clark’s American Bandstand, performing “Apples and Oranges.” That’s the “third single and the final song Barrett wrote for the band before he suffered a psychotic break onstage and was replaced by David Gilmour.”
