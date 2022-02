We chose to live in Michigan for several reasons. One of the biggest is that we have beautiful 4-season, Spring, Summer, Fall, and Winter. Ah, Winter. You love it or hate it, but it's part of our lives. So, embrace it, enjoy and celebrate it. It's here to stay. Well, for another couple of months. The fun of it can be doing something as a family, skiing, cross country, downhill, and more, and, building a snowman!

