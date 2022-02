The government has said it could use its new Brexit “freedoms” to ditch planned EU car safety rules.The UK was involved in drawing up the General Safety Regulations, which include higher standards for cars and lorries to make them less deadly for pedestrians.But ministers have now said they could “capitalise on our regulatory freedoms” and decide not to implement the safety measures after all. The regulations include requirements to build buses and lorries with better lines of sight so that they are less likely to accidentally crush pedestrians and cyclists – known as the “Direct Vision” standard.They also require...

CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO