Anna’s Daily Rock News Blah

 2 days ago

Here’s a look at what’s going on in today’s rock news. -One of the greatest movie comedies of all time turns 30 today – Mike Myers and Dana Carvey’s Wayne’s World. The original movie hit theaters on Feb. 14th, 1992, and would go on to bank over $180 million at the...

www.955glo.com

Stereogum

Battle Of The ‘00s Hard-Rock Bands

Change is inevitable. The clock ticks, the earth travels around the sun, we age and celebrate birthdays/anniversaries, and time marches on. But if you tab over to Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, a funny thing happens. Time is frozen, like an everlasting gobstopper or one of those perfectly preserved midcentury interiors you see on TikTok. There, hard-rock lifers Three Days Grace are up against genre rivals/contemporaries Shinedown for the most number ones in the 40-year history of the chart. This week Three Days Grace have a song called “So Called Life” (which should read “So-Called Life” — ugh, my chronic urge to copy-edit song titles) at #1. It’s the band’s 16th chart-topper and its first since 2019 (“Right Left Wrong”). The competition is amplified, too, by the fact that both bands are releasing new albums this spring, with Three Days Grace dropping Explosions in May and Shinedown releasing Planet Zero in April.
MetalSucks

Eddie Vedder Says He “Despised” Mötley Crüe, Nikki Sixx Calls Pearl Jam “One of the Most Boring Bands In History”

Maybe it’s because of how long the pandemic’s gone on, but man, it seems like every hard rock and metal star on earth has decided to pick a fight this month. You got David Draiman and Sebastian Bach arguing, you got Corey Taylor and Machine Gun Kelly cat-fighting, you got Chris Barnes hazily taking swings any passing bystander, and now you got Pearl Jam‘s Eddie Vedder and Mötley Crüe‘s Nikki Sixx feuding because the former hated the latter’s band.
940wfaw.com

Quick Takes: CSN, The Beatles, America, Lindsey Buckingham, Steve Winwood, Billy Idol

Crosby, Stills, & Nash have joined forces to show solidarity to Neil Young and urge their labels to pull their collective music from the Spotify streaming service. A rare joint statement from the estranged trio reads: “We support Neil and we agree with him that there is dangerous disinformation being aired on Spotify’s Joe Rogan podcast. While we always value alternate points of view, knowingly spreading disinformation during this global pandemic has deadly consequences. Until real action is taken to show that a concern for humanity must be balanced with commerce, we don’t want our music — or the music we made together — to be on the same platform.” (Press release)
NME

Tributes paid after “legend” Meat Loaf dies, aged 74

The US singer and actor – real name Marvin Lee Aday – passed away last night (January 20), according to a statement posted on his official Facebook page this morning (January 21). “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his...
iheart.com

A Top Ten List Of Classic Rock's Greatest '4th' Albums

The Top Ten Greatest Classic Rock ‘Fourth’ Albums. Historic debut albums are usually done on a shoestring and they somehow grab our attention and alter our path. Sometimes they even stop us in our tracks. Great sophomore albums prove the first wasn’t a lucky accident and the third hints that this band may be hanging around for awhile. Iconic fourth albums reveal the confidence that the band members have in their own muse and their ability to stay focused on that even as the trappings and pitfalls of success beckon.
106.3 The Buzz

Why Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Black Skies’ Was Shelved

Ozzy Osbourne wasn't entirely directionless in the early 2000s, but he was navigating a complicated path. The Black Sabbath singer hadn't released any solo material since 1995's Ozzmosis, and although he was penning new songs, he was also flirting with the idea of a Black Sabbath reunion. He also found himself without his longtime songwriting collaborator, guitarist Zakk Wylde, who had been replaced in Osbourne's band by Joe Holmes in 1995. Osbourne tried a little of everything — different songwriters, different guitars, different tunings.
loudersound.com

Slash and Myles Kennedy: despatches from the brink of darkness

Slash’s fourth album with Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators was shaping up to be the smoothest sailing of his chaotic career. Then covid blew in and rocked the boat. Last March, five days into sessions for his fourth album with Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, Slash’s mobile lit up while he was in the studio. Nothing unusual about that, for a man who has spent the past five years fielding the twin demands of a reunited Guns N’ Roses and a snowballing solo career. But when he glanced at the screen he was bemused to see the caller ID of the singer with whom he was then recording at Nashville’s RCA Studio A.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Chuck Klosterman on Grunge, GNR and the Meaning of Classic Rock

Chuck Klosterman is at once a product of his time and a man outside of it. The pop culture journalist and author was born in 1972, putting him smack in the middle of the Gen X goalposts. He was a sophomore in college when Nirvana released their seminal Nevermind and witnessed the zeitgeist shift in real time; he recalls bonding with a classmate over his Motley Crue shirt, only to watch that classmate ceremoniously disavow the band and sport a Dinosaur Jr. shirt on campus the next year.
Loudwire

40 Rock + Metal Albums Turning 50 in 2022

Here's an offer you can't refuse. We're going to look back at 40 rock and metal albums turning 50 this year and reminisce what a great year it was for music. Black Sabbath continued to forge heavy metal history with Vol. 4, T. Rex and David Bowie brought glam rock to the forefront, with Bowie even spawning one of rock's most recognizable characters in Ziggy Stardust. Plus, Jethro Tull, The Moody Blues and The Rolling Stones all topped the album charts with classic releases in 1972.
Rock 104.1

Eddie Vedder Explains Why He ‘Despised’ Motley Crue

Eddie Vedder minced no words when discussing how much he "despised" the '80s glam metal bands that he and his Pearl Jam bandmates nearly put out of business in the early '90s. The 57-year-old singer — whose third solo album, Earthling, comes out Friday — reflected on his formative years in San Diego and Seattle in a new interview with the New York Times. "You know, I used to work in San Diego loading gear at a club," he said. "I'd end up being at shows that I wouldn't have chosen to go to — bands that monopolized late-'80s MTV. The metal bands that — I’m trying to be nice — I despised."
loudersound.com

The Beatles, Ed Sullivan, and five songs that changed American music forever

On February 9, 1964, The Beatles stepped onto the stage at CBS Studio 50 in New York City to open an episode of The Ed Sullivan Show. To an accompaniment of ear-splitting screams, the band made their US TV debut watched by a record-breaking 73 million households – an estimated 40% of the US population. The band opened and closed the hour-long show with five songs: All My Loving, Till There Was You and She Loves You during their first set, and I Saw Her Standing There and I Want to Hold Your Hand during the second.
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Eddie Vedder cover the Beatles, Prince and Jimi Hendrix with Josh Klinghoffer, Andrew Watt and Chad Smith

Vedder and his band of Red Hot Chili Peppers vets have kicked off their Earthlings tour with plenty of setlist surprises, including Pearl Jam rarities and some big-name covers. Eddie Vedder has set off on tour in support of forthcoming solo album Earthling with an all-star band that includes Red Hot Chili Peppers and Jane’s Addiction members – and the setlists so far have played host to a wealth of classic covers and the occasional Pearl Jam deep cut.
loudersound.com

Bastard offspring: how blues rock gave birth to heavy metal

Blues rock spawned a monster at the end of the 60s, and heavy metal would become one of the most enduring, tribal and quintessentially British of all popular music genres. The genesis of heavy metal was surprisingly tentative. The Who’s Pete Townshend dates his own initiation into the possibilities of the electric guitar to the first time he heard Link Wray’s solo on Rumble in 1958; but there are those who will point out that Les Paul first plugged a pick-up on to his guitar sometime around 1935; and there again, claims have been made for the practitioners of electrified guitar existing here and there in the 1920s.
Billboard

Frank Turner Rocks to No. 1 on U.K. Midweek Chart With ‘FTHC’

FTHC (an initialism for Frank Turner Hardcore) accumulates more than double the weekend sales of its closest competition, according to the Official Charts Company, to take outright leadership on the midweek chart. If it keeps its position when the chart is published this Friday, it’ll give Turner his first leader...
101.9 The Rock

Record Store Day 2022 Rock + Metal Releases Revealed

It's just about time to start loading up your music collection for the spring. That's right, Record Store Day is back for 2022, with organizers choosing April 23 as the solitary date for this year's annual event, though they have backup plans if need be. The new list of Record...
