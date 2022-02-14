Democrats pitch themselves to voters as defenders of American elections

Tina Peters, the Colorado county clerk and GOP election conspiracy theorist who was removed from overseeing county elections after allegedly helping two other Republican activists steal voting machine software, has declared herself a candidate for Colorado’s top elections post. A Colorado judge stripped Ms Peters of her oversight of Mesa County, Colorado elections in October after finding she allowed unauthorised copies of election machine software and data to be published by right-wing media outlets and used it as an exhibit at a talk she gave to an October gathering of election-denying Donald Trump supporters in South Dakota.That court case was...
As the 2022 midterms approach, Black Senate candidates have emerged as the top fundraisers for both parties, The Boston Globe reported Monday. Per the Globe, which based its report on data from the Federal Election Commission, "For the last three quarters, Black candidates have been the top fund-raisers in their respective parties. And four Black candidates ranked among the top five money-raisers for the last three months of 2021."
(Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin said he will oppose President Joe Biden's pick to serve as a federal district court judge in his home state, a decision that could result in the first failed judicial nomination of his presidency. Johnson said late Tuesday he opposed Milwaukee...
Feb 14 (Reuters) - Senate Democrats and Banking Committee members Jon Tester and Mark Warner on Monday said they will both vote to confirm President Joe Biden's slate of nominees to the Federal Reserve, including Sarah Bloom Raskin as the Fed's top bank regulator. The two moderate Democrats confirmed their...
Joe Biden is nominally in charge, but ever since he farmed out his agenda to the Sanders/Warren/Squad wing of the party, normative liberals and all other Americans have had a bad case of indigestion (“Biden‘s feckless foreign policy provokes dangerous adventurism,” Web, Feb. 10). Regular congressional order...
Democrats are already facing a potential red wave in this year's midterm elections — but November could turn into a virtual bloodbath if vulnerable incumbents don't respond to Republican "culture war" attacks, according to an internal Democratic poll. A poll conducted by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee last month...
Feb 15 (Reuters) - Republicans on the Senate Banking Committee plan to boycott a meeting scheduled for Tuesday afternoon to vote on President Joe Biden's slate of nominees to the Federal Reserve, a person familiar with the matter said, a move that could delay their consideration by the full Senate.
WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Kathleen Rice of New York announced Tuesday she will retire from Congress at the end of her term, making her the 30th House Democrat to decide not to seek re-election in 2022. "I have always believed that holding political office is neither destiny nor a...
WASHINGTON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - In the past year, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has deployed thousands of National Guard troops to the southern U.S. border, begun building a new border barrier, and arrested migrants for allegedly trespassing on private property. The two-term Republican governor has taken the lead in opposing...
Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1959, after leading the guerrilla campaign that ousted pro-U.S. dictator Fulgencio Batista, Fidel Castro was sworn in as prime minister of Cuba. He replaced José Miró Cardona, who had resigned. Cardona went on to serve as Cuba’s ambassador to Spain, and then to Washington, where he defected and repudiated Castro.
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Now that voting season is underway, the Webb County Democratic Party is giving potential voters the chance to get to know those who are running for office. The Webb County Democratic Party will be hosting a Meet the Candidates event that will provide voters an opportunity...
The vast majority of Americans who voted for Donald Trump believe that Congress should not be able to reject the results of an election once they are certified by the states, according to a new poll. A CBS News/YouGov poll — conducted in January and flagged by CNN’s Harry Enten...
A new national poll suggests that less than half of Democrats want President Biden as their party's presidential nominee in 2024. And a CNN survey released on Sunday also indicates that Republicans are split on whether former President Donald Trump should be their standard-bearer in the next White House race.
EAST TAWAS, Mich. — Donald Trump’s pick to become Michigan’s next attorney general has a problem with the leaders of the party Trump once ran. At a recent pizza-fueled meeting with activists overlooking the ice fields of Lake Huron, Kalamazoo attorney Matthew DePerno described the top Republicans in his state as a crew of corrupt self-dealers, more interested in their own power than the Constitution.
The polls closed at 8 pm Feb. 15, producing the final candidates for the April 5 election in County Board Supervisory District 20, which covers parts of Sister Bay and Liberty Grove, and the Gibraltar School District. A total 2,526 votes were cast in the Gibraltar School District for two...
Being giddy about the possibility of barring Madison Cawthorn’s attempt to return to Congress is not a good reason to do it. Unfortunately, canceling somebody, often merely for speech, is an increasingly common tactic in today’s raucous political climate. If you haven’t heard by now, a group of...
A majority of Democrat voters do not want Joe Biden to be the party’s candidate in 2024, according to a new poll. The survey, carried out for CNN, showed that only 48 per cent of them wanted Mr Biden to run again, in another damaging blow to his authority.
Georgia's Stacey Abrams rocketed to such political stardom after her narrow 2018 loss to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp that Democrats essentially cleared the field for her bid for governor this year. But now that Abrams’ campaign has begun, she’s campaigning in an environment that’s different and in some ways trickier...
