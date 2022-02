Welcome back to another edition of NHL Power Rankings here at Full Press Hockey. After a week off from the Power Rankings as it was a short week because of the All-Star break, there is some shakeup inside the Top 10. Last time we talked about the Minnesota Wild and Nashville Predators making moves. This week the Calgary Flames are making noise again and jumping back inside the Top 10. They are showing to be a true contender after the COVID scare that went through the team. And with the addition of Tyler Toffoli, the Flames could be the favourite to win the Pacific Division. Dare I say a contender to win the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche, Florida Panthers and others.

NHL ・ 22 HOURS AGO