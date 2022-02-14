Hisense 55A7GQ review

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles are some of the best machines you can play games on, but an OLED TV is undeniably the best display to see them on. OLED technology has come a long way in the last couple of years, and at the top of the TV food chain you'll regularly see one of LG's superb devices dominating the competition. One of the best OLED TVs for gaming is on sale right now for a great price. Amazon has the LG C1 OLED 4K TV discounted to $1,797, down from its $2,100 retail price. If Amazon happens to sell out, Best Buy also has the 65-inch C1 on sale for $1,800.

ELECTRONICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO