One of the key measures that influences your company’s stock price is Earnings Per Share (EPS), which is reported quarterly. There are many ways that EPS can be massaged in the short run . Recently stock buybacks have been a huge way to increase EPS. Another short-term move is to run strong discount promotions to boost sales. But what business school modeling experts and Wall Street are exploring these days is the long run fundamental value of having a strong customer base to drive corporate value.

STOCKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO