SpaceX is launching three new missions to go further into space than humans have gone since they walked on the Moon.Its Starship craft will take entrepreneur Jared Isaacman, who sponsored the company’s Inspiration4 mission last September, on another mission called Polaris.Joining Mr Isaacman will be veteran Air Force fighter pilot Scott Poteet, SpaceX operations engineer Sarah Gillis and engineer Anna Menon who will act as the onboard medical officer. Two of these individuals will make the first commercial spacewalk.“We’re going to go farther into space than humans have gone since we’ve last walked on the moon,” Mr Isaacman told Today.There...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO