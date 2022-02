Well, the long-awaited Philadelphia Union kit has been officially released. For those active on socials, you would have seen both a mock-up and a leaked photo in recent weeks which means you probably have your feelings on it. However, regardless of if you have seen the kit before today or not let me break down the aspects of it and why I, probably being in the minority, actually, really enjoy the “For U” kit.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO