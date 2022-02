347aidan is a bad kid with good vibes. On Tuesday, the singer released the electric guitar-backed single “Bad Kids,” in which he excuses the cute girl who’d rather hang with bad kids. After walking listeners through the blunt-making process, he sings in the chorus: “I think I’m starting to see/Why she hangs out with those bad kids/Doing drugs that her dad did/Why she skipping all her classes/Could you blame her for the madness?” 347aidan says the song came about after one of his friends played a beat he immediately loved. “I went home that night, and I made the song. I was...

