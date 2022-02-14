ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Russian figure skater allowed to compete despite positive drug test; American women win gold

wvxu.org
 2 days ago

A Russian figure skater tested positive for doping. But she’s still being...

www.wvxu.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Celeste Headlee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doping#Drug Test#Skater#Npr#Russian#American#The Washington Post
Reuters

China says U.S. is exaggerating Russian threat to Ukraine

BEIJING, Feb 16 (Reuters) - China accused the United States of "playing up the threat of warfare and creating tension", as U.S. President Joe Biden warned that more than 150,000 Russian troops were still massed near Ukraine's borders following Moscow's announcement of a partial pullback. Western nations have suggested arms...
FOREIGN POLICY
Foreign Policy

China Can’t Carry the Russian Economy

As Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin declare there are “no limits” to Russia-China ties, Beijing has made it increasingly clear it supports Moscow’s position on Ukraine. According to China’s foreign ministry, Russia’s “reasonable security concerns should be taken seriously and resolved.” For its part, Moscow has directly connected its standoff with the West to its relations with China, with Russian ambassador to the U.K. Andrey Kelin claiming on Jan. 30 that pressure from the United States and NATO is “pushing us to be closer” to Beijing.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
wvxu.org

Both sides of Ukraine/Russia border anxiously look across

The largest Russian city near the southern border with Ukraine is Rostov-on-Don. People remember the war in 2014 — and hope there is no repeat. NPR’s Charles Maynes reports from Rostov-on-Don. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
wvxu.org

Ambassador Bridge cleared, but wide-spread protests continue to gridlock Ottawa

The Ambassador Bridge border crossing between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, is open after Canadian police cleared out protestors. The so-called Freedom Convoy — a group of truckers and protesters who caused gridlock last week at the crossing — is continuing their widespread disruptions in Ottawa. The 3-week-old movement...

Comments / 0

Community Policy