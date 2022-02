Kia’s new Super Bowl ad brings together a robotic dog, an electric car and Bonnie Tyler's classic hit "Total Eclipse of the Heart." While the song features prominently in the car company's commercial, the real star is a robotic pooch with life-like puppy dog eyes who escapes an electronics store to do what dogs do -- chase cars. On the short adventure, the electronic puppy dodges a bicycle, plows through boxes, and even decides to launch himself off of a building to get close to Kia’s new EV6 all-electric SUV. “Total Eclipse of the Heart” soundtracks the clip, which can be seen below.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO