The Gonzaga Bulldogs are the No. 1 team in the AP Poll for the third time this season after a loss by Auburn in overtime set up the Zags to move up. Gonzaga opened the season ranked No. 1, but dropped down to No. 3 following their loss to Duke. They reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the Jan. 17 poll and held it for one week after being vaulted by the Auburn Tigers. The Zags spent the past three weeks sitting pretty at No. 2, waiting for their time to strike.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO