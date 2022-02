Civitas may be able to generate $1+ billion in positive cash flow in 2022 at current strip. Civitas Resources (CIVI) may be able to generate over $1 billion in positive cash flow in 2022 at current strip prices. This would allow it to nearly pay off its net debt (which increased by around $221 million with its Bison acquisition) and also pay substantial dividends. Based on its tentative dividend framework, it may be able to pay total dividends of around $6.75 per share based on 2022 free cash flow at current strip prices.

