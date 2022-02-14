ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

U.S. airlines see 2021 traffic jump, but below pre-pandemic levels

By David Shepardson
Reuters
Reuters
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eog2p_0eEE50qm00
Delta Air Lines jets are seen at gates at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. December 22, 2021. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

WASHINGTON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - U.S. passenger airlines carried 670.4 million passengers in 2021, up 83% over 2020 levels but still down significantly from pre-coronaviruspandemic levels, the Transportation Department said on Monday.

The department in preliminary data said airlines carried 303.6 million more passengers in 2021 but 245.9 million fewer, or 27%, than in 2019. In 2019, domestic flights accounted for 88% of all passengers, while domestic trips accounted for 91% of all passengers in 2021, and international flights accounted for 9%.

In December, U.S. airlines carried 66.3 million passengers, 118% more than the same month in 2020 and 16% fewer than in December 2019.

U.S. air passenger travel fell by 60% in 2020 to the lowest level since 1984, down 549 million passengers over 2019.

Airlines for America, an industry trade group, said air travel was down 25% in late January, with domestic flights down 23% and international air travel down 38% and business travel still remains down about 51% over pre-pandemic levels.

The group said its members were operating 14% fewer flights in January below pre-pandemic levels.

The Transportation Security Administration said in the week ending Feb. 13, it screened 24% fewer passengers than 2019 levels.

Airlines around the world are expressing optimism that travel will rebound this spring and summer as the Omicron variant's spread diminishes.

Last month, U.S. carriers American Airlines and United Airlines said a recovery in passenger traffic was likely to resume in March after a blip caused by the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Starting in early 2020, Congress awarded U.S. airlines a total $54 billion in government assistance for payroll costs that expired in September 2021.

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Marguerita Choy

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
hotelnewsresource.com

U.S. Scheduled Service Airline 2021 Passengers Increased 83% from 2020, Decreased 27% from Pre-pandemic 2019

December 2021 Passenger Enplanements up 118% from December 2020, down 16% from December 2019. For the calendar year 2021, U.S. scheduled service airlines carried 670.4M passengers (preliminary), an increase of 303.6M passengers (83%) from 2020 and a decrease of 245.9M passengers (27%) from pre-pandemic 2019. In 2019, the last full calendar year before the onset of COVID-19, domestic flights accounted for 88% of all passengers, and international flights accounted for 12%. In 2021, domestic flights accounted for 91% of all passengers, and international flights accounted for 9%.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Singapore air show subdued 2 years into pandemic

SINGAPORE (AP) — Singapore’s biennial air show opened Tuesday on a smaller scale than before the pandemic, even as the aviation sector gears up for a recovery two years after coronavirus outbreaks nearly paralyzed air travel. The three-day air show began Tuesday. Members of the general public are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Canada says USMCA panel finds U.S. solar tariffs violate trade pact

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Canada prevailed on Tuesday in a challenge to U.S. solar panel tariffs under the trade pact between Canada, the U.S. and Mexico, its trade minister said on Tuesday, ahead of planned talks with Washington over the dispute. Mary Ng, Canada’s minister of trade and export promotion,...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Airlines#Us Air#Airlines For America#Omicron#Congress
Reuters

Spirit Airlines resumes normal operations after IT issue

WASHINGTON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines (SAVE.N) said on Monday it was resuming regular operations after a computer issue forced a temporary halt to airline operations. FlightAware, an airline tracking site, said U.S. low-cost airline Spirit on Monday had delayed 31%, or 225 flights. The Federal Aviation Administration said...
WASHINGTON STATE
freightwaves.com

Flexport to launch Eastern Airlines’ 777 express freighter service

Rapidly growing freight forwarder Flexport said Tuesday it has signed a multiyear contract for dedicated transport with Eastern Air, a new entrant that intends to deploy light-duty 777 freighters focused on e-commerce shipments with a quick-to-market, low-cost strategy to fill a persistent gap for available airlift. Privately held Eastern Air...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

U.S. airlines passenger counts down but slowly returning to 2019 levels

For U.S. airlines, 2021 was better than 2020. Still, passenger counts last year fell far short of pre-pandemic levels. The nation’s airlines carried 670.4 million passengers in 2021, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics. That’s down 27% from the 916 million passengers that boarded planes in 2019, before COVID-19 spread across the country.
ATLANTA, GA
Tire Business

U.S. tire aftermarket rebounds to pre-pandemic levels

AKRON — One year removed from the unprecedented market slump of 2020, the U.S. tire industry is humming along again at record or near-record levels in most aftermarket sectors. According to the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association's 2021 statistics summary, replacement market tire shipments grew by double-digits in all the...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Business Travel
NewsBreak
United Airlines
TravelDailyNews.com

WTTC: U.S. Travel & Tourism recovery projected to exceed pre-pandemic levels in 2022

LONDON – The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), which represents the global Travel & Tourism sector, announced its latest economic modeling projecting that U.S. Travel & Tourism could rebound strongly this year, reaching $2 trillion in U.S. GDP contribution and exceeding pre-pandemic levels by 6.2%. News of the...
TRAVEL
Popculture

Southwest Airlines Brings Back Much-Demanded Service

Southwest Airlines is making a change that many passengers will celebrate the next time they take to the skies. The airline removed alcohol options from flights in March 2020 but soon will revive beer, wine and hard liquor. The change will drop on Feb. 16, making American Airlines the only...
DRINKS
TheStreet

Two of the Worst-Ranked Airlines Are Merging and Will Upcharge You

Two of the worst-ranked airlines are merging to form a new discount air carrier that will likely upsell you on everything you can think of. Spirit Airlines (SAVE) - Get Spirit Airlines, Inc. Report and Frontier Airlines (ULCC) - Get Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Report, which last month ranked second and third respectively behind JetBlue (JBLU) - Get JetBlue Airways Corporation Report as the worst airlines in a Wall Street Journal survey, on Monday announced a merger valued at $6.6 billion.
ECONOMY
travelindustrywire.com

U.S. Cargo and Passenger Airlines Employment Remains 2.9% Below Pre-Pandemic December 2019

Scheduled passenger airlines add 8,926 jobs (6,312 full-time equivalents) in December for 8th consecutive month of job growth. U.S. airline industry (passenger and cargo airlines combined) employment increased to 728,150 workers in December 2021, 20,049 (2.83%) more workers than in November 2021 (708,101) and 21,340 (2.85%) fewer than in pre-pandemic December 2019 (749,490). The December 2021 figure is the highest industry headcount since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TravelDailyNews.com

U.S. hotel profits reached 52% of pre-pandemic level in 2021

HENDERSONVILLE, TENNESSEE - Gross operating profit for U.S. hotels reached 52% of the comparable 2019 level, according to STR‘s full-year 2021 P&L data release. Strong holiday demand in both November and December helped overall profitability levels, with December showing 2021’s highest recovery index in each of the key metrics.
ECONOMY
simpleflying.com

Southwest Airlines Backtracks On Alcohol Return Delay

The US carrier Southwest Airlines is looking to resume alcohol sales on most of its flights this month, after a pause of nearly two years. Starting on February 16, the airline will sell alcohol, including beer, wine, rum, tequila, and vodka. Let’s investigate further. A two-year hiatus. Due to...
DRINKS
Reuters

Reuters

313K+
Followers
282K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy