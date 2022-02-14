ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Disabled Amtrak Train With More Than 100 Passengers Stuck On Board Finally Arrives In Manhattan

By Natalie Duddridge
CBS New York
CBS New York
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uQgh8_0eEE4vfn00

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It was a travel nightmare for dozens of Amtrak passengers on Monday.

A power problem left them stranded on their train for hours, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported.

The train originated in Boston and was routed through the Bronx and Queens to get to Manhattan.

Authorities said there were 106 passengers on board, adding crew members handed out snacks and water. However, passengers said nothing can make up for the day they had.

“It was awful. It was one of the worst days of my life,” one passenger said.

Exhausted passengers bound for New York City from Boston finally arrived at Moynihan Train Hall at 4 p.m., seven hours late.

“They did give us food and water, but the bathrooms were stopped up. We were in the tunnel and it smelled like smoke, and we thought we were going to die,” the passenger said.

The train had been stopped in Hunters Point , Queens since 8:40 a.m. Amtrak said it was due to a loss of power. Frustrated passengers said it was terrifying.

“Stuff must have been burning, I guess they were telling us. Rubber, I don’t know. It was smoky. You could see it. We were in the tunnel for a long time coming through. It was smoky, it was pitch black, because we still had no power. It smelled like a tire fire. I have a horrible headache and we want to get going,” another passenger said.

A rescue engine finally moved the train to Manhattan very slowly.

“Beyond exhausted. It was a long trip. It was a long trip. We’re just trying to get home,” another passenger said.

A bunch of passengers took to Twitter and said everyone on board was patient, and some thanked maintenance crews for rescuing them. But they also wondered why Amtrak was not able to get the train moving sooner.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Smoke Condition At Fulton Street Subway Station Causes Delays

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A track fire caused problems on Monday night for riders at a busy Manhattan subway station. According to the MTA, smoke was reported on a southbound No. 4 train at the Fulton Street station just before 7:30 p.m. Service eventually resumed for the 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 lines. There were no reports of any injuries.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Subway Ridership On The Rise With Omicron Wave In Rear View

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — If it seems like the subways are a bit more crowded, the MTA says it’s part of a welcome uptick in ridership. The agency says ridership topped three million for three days in a row last week. It’s the first time that’s happened since the Omicron wave hit New York in mid-December. Weekday ridership regularly topped 5.3 million before the pandemic. The MTA says ridership will still be 10 to 20% lower than that through 2024, creating continued deficits.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Tuesday Marks One Month Since Michelle Go’s Subway Death

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Tuesday marks one month since Michelle Go was randomly killed at a subway station in Manhattan. Go was pushed in front of an oncoming train on Jan. 15 in Times Square. The 40-year-old lived on the Upper West Side, worked in finance and volunteered helping at-risk families. Police arrested 61-year-old Martial Simon on second-degree murder charges in her death.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Chinatown Mourns Christina Lee After Deadly Stabbing And Demands Action: ‘We Deserve To Be Safe’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As a community filled with grief and anger gathered for another rally, the calls for change are growing louder in Chinatown. Neighbors say the area isn’t safe anymore, following the brutal fatal stabbing of a Chinese-American woman inside her own apartment. It turns out the suspect has 30 prior arrests and prosecutors say the alleged crime was sexually motivated, CBS2’s John Dias reported Tuesday. Many at a rally Tuesday said if there’s no change in the city, there will be another victim. READ MORE: Mayor Adams Says Chinatown Stabbing Another Reason For State To Review Bail Reform As the makeshift memorial grows...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
City
Queens, NY
State
New York State
Manhattan, NY
Traffic
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Bronx, NY
New York City, NY
Traffic
CBS New York

Spike In Homeless Deaths On NYC Subways

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City is seeing a spike in deaths among homeless people in the subway. Sources tell CBS2 six homeless people have been found dead so far this year. That’s compared to two during the same period last year. According to an analysis from the Coalition  for the Homeless, from 2012 to 2020 the number of homeless people dying in New York each year more than tripled from 170 to 613.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

American Airlines Jet Aborts Takeoff At JFK Due To Blown Tires

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An American Airlines plane had to abort its takeoff at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Tuesday after two tires blew. Flight 2829 to Phoenix safely came to rest on the runway. No passengers were injured. BREAKING AA 2829 from JFK to Phoenix – takeoff aborted due to blown tires. Port Authority Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighters safely evacuating passengers. pic.twitter.com/XN4agGhBRW — Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) February 15, 2022 Passengers were taken off the plane and were taken back to the terminal.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS New York

Staten Island Ferry’s First New Vessel Since 2005 Honors Fallen Army Sergeant Michael Ollis

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new Staten Island Ferry boat honors the service of a fallen Army soldier. Monday, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis joined Staff Sergeant Michael H. Ollis’s family and friends on the first of many trips in his memory. The sound of bagpipes filled St. George Ferry Terminal, marking a Staten Island Ferry setting off on its maiden voyage through New York Harbor. It was a special salute to the new vessel, commissioned with carrying commuters, but also the legacy of the hero whose name it bears. “I’m so grateful for the city of New York to so this, to honor a veteran,...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

Police: Assamad Nash Charged With Murder In Deadly Stabbing Of Christina Lee Inside Chinatown Apartment

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have arrested the man they say followed a woman home and stabbed her to death early Sunday morning in Chinatown. Assamad Nash, 25, was charged Monday with murder and burglary in the death of 35-year-old Christina Yuna Lee. He stayed silent during his first court appearance on Monday. Prosecutors allege he committed the crime while out on supervised release for three other cases. Police said Nash stalked and followed Lee to her sixth-floor apartment on Chrystie Street. Sources told CBS2’s Ali Bauman that Lee likely didn’t even realize she was being followed. “He followed her up all six...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amtrak Train#Cbs2#Hunters Point
CBS New York

More Than 1,400 NYC Employees Fired Over Vaccine Mandate

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City released the numbers showing how many city workers were fired after failing to meet the vaccine requirement deadline. More than 1,400 unvaccinated employees who failed to comply by last week lost their jobs. That’s out of a municipal workforce of 370,000. It includes more than 900 education employees and about 100 NYCHA workers. Officials say about 40% of workers who had been on leave without pay for three months decided to get vaccinated and have returned to work. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more info here Westchester County more info here New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545 Connecticut book online here
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

‘Million More Trees’ Initiative Aims To Bring ‘Giant Bouquet’ Of Trees Across New York City

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City Needs more trees. That’s the message from all five borough presidents Monday. CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock reports on their “Million More Trees” initiative. They may not look as brilliant now as they do in spring, summer and fall, but about seven million trees rooted around the city are an essential part of New York City’s infrastructure. Monday, all five borough presidents announced they want to add more. “Your borough presidents are bringing you a giant bouquet of trees,” said Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine. The Million More Trees program will add more than shade. Trees combat challenges of this moment, Levine...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD Investigating Killing Of Woman In Chinatown Building

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman walking home early Sunday morning was killed in Chinatown. The NYPD has arrested the man it says stalked her and killed her inside her own building, CBS2’s Thalia Perez reported. Police say they were called to the scene at 111 Chrystie St. after receiving a 911 call just after 4 a.m., adding when officers arrived the suspect barricaded himself in the victim’s apartment. The Emergency Services Unit was called to help and was able to get inside. That’s where police said they found 35-year old Christina Yuna Lee with trauma to her body. She was later pronounced...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Anonymous Donor Funds ‘Wellness Rooms’ For Staff At 2 NYC Health + Hospitals Sites

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Health care workers at two NYC Health + Hospitals facilities will be getting wellness rooms, funded by a big donation. Mayor Eric Adams made the announcement Sunday. He said the spaces will provide a quiet place for the frontline workers to recharge, destress and heal. The rooms will open later this year at a hospital in Brooklyn and another in the Bronx. Adams said an anonymous donor gave $100,000 to fund the program.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Twitter
CBS New York

NYPD Sumit Sulan Promoted To Detective For Heroic Actions During Harlem Ambush

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The rookie NYPD officer who shot and killed the gunman who murdered two fellow officers in Harlem got a big promotion Tuesday. Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell promoted Sumit Sulan to detective, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported. “When the shooting started, Officer Sulan directed the mother into the kitchen to shield them away and advanced into the hallway where the gunmen opened fire, taking him down as he prepared to fire again,” Sewell said. Sulan was being field trained by Dets. Wilbert Mora and Jason Rivera when they responded to a domestic call last month. When gunshots rang out, Sewell said Sulan...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS New York

NYPD: 2nd Suspect Wanted In Deadly Double Shooting After Bronx Baby Shower

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a second suspect after a Bronx baby shower turned deadly. Wayne Smith, 28, of New Rochelle was arrested and charged with murder. Police said he fatally shot 24-year-old Arnold Oliver after Oliver fatally shot Jamal Smith, who is the brother of the suspect. The incident happened late Saturday night on East 198th Street and Webster Avenue in the Bedford Park section of the borough. A nearby deli worker said it started as an argument at a baby shower, before spilling out into the streets. Here is the second suspect police are looking for. (credit: NYPD)   “They took...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Many New Yorkers Say They’re Confused When And Where They Still Need To Wear Masks

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York state’s mask mandate has been lifted in public places, but many New Yorkers are still wearing them, saying the guidelines are blurry. On Wednesday, when Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the end to the statewide mask mandate, many New Yorkers let out a sigh of relief, including restaurant owner and chef Salvatore Corea. “It’s two years now with this pandemic, so everybody wants to go out with not any mask, not wearing masks or anything,” he told CBS2’s Thalia Perez. Corea says he opened Cacio e Pepe on the Upper East Side in May 2021, and just like...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mayor Adams Says Chinatown Stabbing Another Reason For State To Review Bail Reform

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The suspect in the deadly stabbing of Chinatown resident Christina Lee was arraigned Monday on multiple charges. CBS2 has learned he was out on bail at the time, and Mayor Eric Adams is calling it another reason the state needs to review bail reform. Sources tell CBS2 25-year-old Assamad Nash had seven prior arrests dating back to 2015. Sources say his criminal history ranges from selling swiped MetroCards and damaging MetroCard machines to assault and harassment for an incident involving a man on the subway back in September on the Lower East Side. He was out on bail when...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Stranger Punches Korean Diplomat In Face In Manhattan

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A diplomat from Korea is recovering after being punched in the face by a stranger in Midtown. Police say no words were exchanged and the attack is not being investigated as a hate crime. Friday, lawmakers and community leaders again called for an end to anti-Asian violence. “This ain’t a game. This is not something you play around with, going around in the streets of New York attacking Asian Americans. We will not stand for it,” Sen. John Liu said. The group wants the state legislature to expand education curriculum of the Asian-American experience and history, and add more resources for those with mental health issues and people experiencing homelessness.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Police: Man Steals Sneaker Off Woman’s Foot At Brooklyn Subway Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify a man accused of stealing a woman’s shoe at a Brooklyn subway station. It happened just after 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Grand Army Plaza 2/3 subway station. Police are trying to identify a man accused of stealing a woman’s shoe at a Brooklyn subway station on Feb. 9, 2022. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers) According to police, a man took a 47-year-old woman’s sneaker off her left foot as she was walking up the staircase to the street. The man then ran back into the station, jumped the turnstile and got onto a train. The victim was not injured. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: 17-Year-Old Terah Saucier Hit & Killed While Crossing Kings Highway In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 17-year-old boy was struck and killed by a driver Saturday in Brooklyn, police said. It happened as the teen was crossing at the intersection of Kings Highway and Avenue K at around 7 p.m., according to police. Officers responding to the 911 call found Terah Saucier, of Brooklyn, lying in the road with severe injuries. Saucier was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Investigators determined the driver of a 2012 BMW sedan was traveling westbound on Kings Highway when he struck the teen. The driver, 19, remained at the scene, police said. Police did not release the driver’s name. The crash is under investigation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mayor Eric Adams Sounds Off On Recent Antisemitic Attacks: ‘We Won’t Let This Vicious Hatred Go Unanswered In Our City’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating several antisemitic incidents that happened over the weekend. New footage released Sunday night shows the suspects police are looking for in two cases in Flatbush, Brooklyn. CBS2’s Lisa Rozner spoke with some residents who said the suspects were taking videos of the targeted victims. READ MORE: NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force Investigating Antisemitic Attack And Vandalism In Brooklyn Surveillance video taken Friday at around 11:35 p.m. on Avenue L near East 32nd Street shows someone in a hoodie menacing a 22-year-old Jewish man before police say the suspect slapped him in the face, knocking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
76K+
Followers
19K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy