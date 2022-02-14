Boston Celtics - Houston Rockets trade swapping Dennis Schroder, Enes Freedom, Bruno Fernando for Daniel Theis reportedly complete

Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

The trade sending veteran big man Daniel Theis back to the Boston Celtics in exchange for reserve point guard Dennis Schroder, center Enes Kanter Freedom and back-up big Bruno Fernando to the Houston Rockets is finally complete. according to new reporting from the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan Fiegen.

Evidently, the hold-up was due to bureaucracy: “the physicals and trade-related paperwork … completed on Sunday,” according to Fiegen. The Rockets plan on waiving Freedom while Fernando ” is expected to work as the Rockets’ third center behind Christian Wood and Alperen Sengun, fitting better with the Rockets’ efforts to rebuild around or evaluate young prospects,” per the Chronicle.

Schroder is also expected to stay with the team for the present, though there has been considerable speculation the former Boston reserve will be a buyout candidate before the annual cutoff date for postseason eligibility, this year falling on March 1.

