Celtics injury update: Boston will not see newest Philadelphia 76er James Harden on Tuesday

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

When the new-look Boston Celtics take on the remade Philadelphia 76ers, the latter squad will still look a lot like the team that was playing games at a high level before the 2022 NBA trade deadline — just without all of the players who were dealt to the 76ers for disgruntled star big man Ben Simmons. Only new acquisition Paul Milsap will be available to play.

The Sixers have ruled out the centerpiece of that deal — star guard James Harden — until after the 2022 NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 20 in Cleveland, Ohio, per Sixers Wire’s Ky Carlin. The reasoning is not being shared but is not due to the same sort of bureaucratic delays that have kept recently reacquired Celtics big man Daniel Theis away from the team.

Carlin notes the team will have “an update on his playing status after the All-Star break,” but unless the Celtics draw Philadelphia in the postseason (a distinct possibility), the teams are not scheduled to meet again during the 2021-22 NBA season.

inquirer.com

Pictures of James Harden’s first Sixers practice

James Harden made his first appearance at 76ers practice Monday. The former Brooklyn Nets start was traded to the Sixers last week in a deal that sent Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and two first-round draft picks to the Nets.
NBA
NESN

Celtics Marcus Smart Reveals Most Difficult Player To Guard In NBA

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart is one of the best defensive players in the NBA, but even he has troubles with some opponents. Smart joined former NBA guard J.J. Reddick and Tommy Alter on “The Old Man & The Three” podcast released Monday and offered insight on who he thinks the hardest player to guard in the league is.
NBA
phillysportsnetwork.com

Celtics Crush Sixers as James Harden Watches On

There was excitement in the air in the Wells Fargo Center as the Sixers faced off against the Boston Celtics with a special bearded new Sixer in attendance. James Harden sat on the first seat of the bench, supporting his new teammates and sporting some vibrant clothing in this rivalry matchup. The Sixers learned into this anticipation and even had Harden ring the bell prior to the game.
NBA
