Celtics injury update: Boston will not see newest Philadelphia 76er James Harden on Tuesday

When the new-look Boston Celtics take on the remade Philadelphia 76ers, the latter squad will still look a lot like the team that was playing games at a high level before the 2022 NBA trade deadline — just without all of the players who were dealt to the 76ers for disgruntled star big man Ben Simmons. Only new acquisition Paul Milsap will be available to play.

The Sixers have ruled out the centerpiece of that deal — star guard James Harden — until after the 2022 NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 20 in Cleveland, Ohio, per Sixers Wire’s Ky Carlin. The reasoning is not being shared but is not due to the same sort of bureaucratic delays that have kept recently reacquired Celtics big man Daniel Theis away from the team.

Carlin notes the team will have “an update on his playing status after the All-Star break,” but unless the Celtics draw Philadelphia in the postseason (a distinct possibility), the teams are not scheduled to meet again during the 2021-22 NBA season.

