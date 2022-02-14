ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Canada's Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests

By ROB GILLIES and TED SHAFFREY, , Associated Press
Journal-News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked emergency powers Monday to quell the paralyzing protests by truckers and others angry over Canada's COVID-19 restrictions, outlining plans not only to tow away their rigs but to strike at their bank accounts and their livelihoods. “These blockades are...

www.journal-news.com

