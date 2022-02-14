ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cowboys at Super Bowl Winner Rams in Thursday 2022 NFL Opener?

By Mike Fisher
CowboyMaven
CowboyMaven
 2 days ago

It is "The House that Jerry Jones Built.''

No, not AT&T Stadium in Arlington; SoFi Stadium in Southern California, where the Dallas Cowboys owner was a gigantic influence in All Things Rams ...

Not including Los Angeles’ 23-20 victory over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

Jerry's Cowboys couldn't quite sneak into that game. But to the NFL, as they ready to follow a new tradition of the defending champs starting the ensuing season at home in a high-profile opener, a next best thing might be to showcase ....

The defending champions at SoFi.

On Thursday night.

Against Jerry's Cowboys.

NFL Draft Order: Lamb? Micah? Can Cowboys Strike Gold For 3rd Straight Year?

The Dallas Cowboys have had back-to-back successful draft classes since 2020, but can the franchise sustain the luck for a third consecutive year?

14 hours ago

14 hours ago

'Cap Hell'? Dak Prescott & How 'Go-For-It' Cowboys Can Create $88 Million of Room

Is a "Reckless Jerry'' approach something the Dallas Cowboys can do in order to build a better roster inside of the 2022 NFL salary cap of $208 million? Absolutely.

14 hours ago

14 hours ago

Randy Gregory, Michael Gallup, Cowboys & NFL Free Agency: Keys to Signings

While it may be a promising upcoming NFL Draft, Dallas needs to find a way to retain some of the talent it already has

16 hours ago

16 hours ago

This "honor'' was granted to Dallas at the start of the 2021 season, as you will recall, with the Cowboys' opening game at Tampa Bay, where the Bucs celebrated their title - and beat the visitors.

Will the NFL give Dallas that same "honor'' against the Rams when they raise their championship banner?

Dig through the schedules of the two teams in 2022 - especially Los Angeles’ 2022 home opponents - and see what you find. ...

The Rams next year play host to Atlanta, Carolina, Denver, Las Vegas and NFC West opponents Seattle, San Francisco, and Arizona, and the Cowboys and the Bills.

Somebody in the league office can make a case for the Raiders; Raiders back in L.A.? Yeah, it might sound like a Rams road game.

The case for the Buffalo Bills? An easy one. High-profile, a Super Bowl favorite. Good pick.

The case for the Dallas Cowboys? They're the Dallas Cowboys. That's it. That's the case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y4vnl_0eEDzYmj00

Comments / 0

Related
Blogging The Boys

ESPN post-Super Bowl power ranking is kind to the Dallas Cowboys

That’s it. The 2021 NFL season is over as the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl. Now, all teams are looking forward to the 2022 season. As such, we have the first of many-to-come offseason power rankings from the folks over at ESPN. If you thought that the Rams would be the favorite to repeat, you would be wrong. Odds released from various sources have the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills as favorites for Super Bowl LVII. But there is another way to rank the favorites heading into the 2022 season, and that is through unscientific power rankings.
NFL
CowboyMaven

'Cap Hell'? Dak Prescott & How 'Go-For-It' Dallas Cowboys Can Create $88 Million of Room

In August of 2021, the Marvel Cinematic Universe had millions of fans imagining alternative realities and asking themselves the question, “What If…?”. Nick Korte of OverTheCap.com now brings a "what-if'' idea to the NFL, inspiring us to play “Watcher” and visit an alternative Dallas Cowboys reality of our own - a reality in which Cowboys owner, GM, Circus Ring Master and Master Salesman Jerry Jones realizes the opportunity he has with Dak Prescott as potentially the best quarterback in the NFC going into 2022, and decides to throw his son Stephen and his army of conservative cap "Big-Calculator guys'' out of The Star, and go “all-in” for one year.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
CowboyMaven

'We Had Everything': Dak Prescott's Sad Epitaph on Non-Super Cowboys

FRISCO - “We had everything.”. That is the epitaph on the gravestone of the Dallas Cowboys’ 2021 season from none other than QB Dak Prescott. And while he uttered this haunting phrase at the end of Super Bowl Week and before The Big Game 23-20 win by the Los Angeles Rams over the Cincinnati Bengals, inside the Cowboys locker room you can bet the words now ring even more true.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Not-so-Super record: Cowboys QB Roger Staubach joined by Joe Burrow in dubious category

Football fans whose team doesn’t make the Super Bowl are often forced to find other things to root for. Maybe it comes down to pulling for a particular player, maybe it’s hoping a rival team loses. Maybe, as in the case of Cowboys fans and Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, it’s wishing good things for a guy who used to wear the star. Sometimes it’s about simply preserving your team’s place in history.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Jerry Jones
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Have Reason To Be Optimistic Next Season

Trends were the name of the game on Super Bowl Sunday as the trend of coin toss winners losing the Super Bowl extended to eight straight years. Heading into 2022, Dallas Cowboys fans may have reason to believe a particular trend will benefit them. Per R.J. Ochoa of Blogging The...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Elliott's return, Aikman's next move, Landry's wartime past, Super Bowl LVII odds

The confetti has barely been swept off the turf at SoFi Stadium, but Cowboys fans are ready to kick off 2022. There’s reason for optimism, as early oddsmakers have Dallas toward the front of the pack for next year’s big game, and ESPN places them higher in the power rankings than this year’s finish might have suggested. And the Cowboys may once again be helping get the season started with a visit to the defending champs’ house.
NFL
CowboyMaven

NFL Mock: Cowboys Draft Aggies Standout to Beef Up O-Line

The confetti has fallen, the tears have flowed and in the end, the Los Angeles Rams have finally done it. Coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive end Aaron Donald are Super Bowl champions. The NFL season never sleeps. Teams are preparing for the offseason...
NFL
Dallas News

After a wasted 2021 season, should the Dallas Cowboys release Amari Cooper?

Amari Cooper ranked 30th among NFL receivers in yards and 31st in receptions and 32nd in targets. For a dude with a $100 million contract — the largest among receivers — catching 68 passes for 865 yards constitutes a wasted season. It’s only the second time in his...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#House#At T Stadium#Bengals#The Dallas Cowboys#Cowboys Nfl Free Agency#Bucs#Bills
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to disturbing Dallas Cowboys news

ESPN Senior Writer Don Van Natta Jr. reported Wednesday that the Dallas Cowboys agreed to pay a confidential settlement of $2.4 million to four cheerleaders who accused former Cowboys senior vice president for public relations and communications Richard Dalrymple of spying on them as they got undressed during an event at AT&T Stadium in 2015.
NFL
FanSided

2022 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Dallas Cowboys go big and make waves

“Welcome to paradise” has more than one meaning when it comes to the 2022 NFL Draft (and this 2022 NFL Mock Draft). Usually we’d say it to express the utopia (and at times dystopia) that is draft season. This year, however, the franchise altering NFL Draft selections are...
NFL
Blogging The Boys

The top 3 priorities for the Cowboys as the offseason officially begins

When the confetti rained and the Los Angeles Rams claimed their title, the 2021 NFL season officially concluded. While there are still seven months until the 2022 season begins, teams have to start making decisions today. Over the next half of a year, the Dallas Cowboys will sign free agents,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Dallas Sports Focus

Of the Cowboys top 5 free agents, ESPN says the best landing spot for 4 of them is not in Dallas

There has been a lively debate on these pages, and elsewhere, about the Dallas Cowboys ability to re-sign their own free agents and go after others. The problem is the salary cap and the Cowboys being roughly $21 million over it at the current moment. We know they can get under that with the restructure of a few contracts and they will likely start with Dak Prescott's contact.
NFL
advocatemag.com

Study reveals real reason the Cowboys can’t win a Super Bowl

Someone finally figured out why the modern-day Dallas Cowboys cannot win a Super Bowl. For a moment, put out of your thoughts the fact that our team rarely even makes the playoffs these days, much less moves on to later rounds. Never mind that Jerry Jones the owner should fire his general manager. Nope, the real reason Dallas can’t claim a Super Bowl win is because — like so many things wrong in this country — Florida. (I kid, Grandma and Grandpa’s Plant City neighbors, I kid).
NFL
CowboyMaven

WATCH: HYPE Video - Dallas Cowboys 'New Season Starts Now!'

FRISCO - There is a way, all at once, to 1) embrace rich history (as Dallas Cowboys fans do), 2) mourn "heartbreaking'' failure (as Troy Aikman points out regarding 2021) and 3) celebrate promise. Here, we try to do all three. The "rich history''? In the wake of the Los...
NFL
105.3 The Fan

Jeff Cavanaugh: "Cowboys, go get OBJ

Odell Beckham Jr. made himself a star against the Cowboys for years in New York, and he just won his first Super Bowl in LA. He also just tore his ACL again. Jeff thinks a hurt OBJ should be a FA target for a potentially weaker Cowboys receiver room.
NFL
CowboyMaven

CowboyMaven

Dallas, TX
12K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

CowboyMaven is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

Comments / 0

Community Policy