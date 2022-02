Odell Beckham, Jr. will become a free agent in the 2022 offseason after winning Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams. He joined the Rams last season after a tumultuous stint with the Cleveland Browns came to an end with his release from the team. He chose Los Angeles from a list of suitors, which paid off immediately as Robert Woods went down with injury, making him the number two receiver in short order. He ended with 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight games in a Rams uniform.

