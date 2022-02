Lauren Bushnell’s son, Dutton, is only 8 months old, but the Bachelor alum already has strong opinions about him wearing a face mask at school in the future. “Young children cannot learn with a mask on period point blank,” the former reality star, 32, wrote on her Tuesday, February 15, Instagram slideshow. “This is cruel. I am thankful we are able to travel for now to see family because Dutton is not 2 and in my heart I know for a fact he would never keep a mask on at the young age of 2.”

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 21 HOURS AGO