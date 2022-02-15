ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch our Audacy Check In with Dirty Honey and Mammoth WVH

By Marty Rosenbaum
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Di8Wt_0eEDxwhd00

They’re both the young guns that are set to take the Rock world by storm. Now, we hear from them on the heels of their highly-anticipated and appropriately named Young Guns Tour.

LISTEN NOW: Audacy Check In with Dirty Honey and Mammoth WVH

Wolfgang Van Halen of Mammoth WVH and Marc LaBelle of Dirty Honey joined Audacy’s Carlota for an Audacy Check In ahead of their 33-date co-headlining North American tour.

The tour is set to kick off on February 20 in Denver and will see the two trek across the country for the next several weeks as they wrap things up on April 12 in Atlanta. The idea for a joint tour came together rather quickly as LaBelle was happy to give us the origin story.

Listen to the best 21st century Rock on Venom , now on Audacy

Both bands share the same agent and had performed together at a few gigs in 2021. The idea of hitting the road together really came to fruition during a show the two performed in South Carolina. “It’s been a little difficult to find bands to go out with just because Rock bands have just become so scarce,” LaBelle said. “When we saw him play in Philadelphia, it was really pretty obvious that this was going to be a really cool thing to do.”

“The biggest surprise was seeing him and his band perform live and they just really kicked ass,” LaBelle added. “It showed some optimism for the future of Rock ‘N’ Roll.”

Both groups are deeply shaped from their Rock predecessors, but have specific artists that really helped influence their vision. For Van Halen, they were Dave Grohl and Trent Reznor . “I think the concept of them as musicians and what they’ve accomplished, and what they’ve accomplished with their bands in terms of it being the brainchild of them and then growing outward from them is where I hope for Mammoth to go,” Van Halen said.

The roots of Foo Fighters and Nine Inch Nails began with Grohl and Reznor creating music on their own and then recruiting people to join in as they grew. Despite their growth and explosion in popularity, both Grohl and Reznor hold complete creative control over the projects. That’s a path Van Halen looks to take with Mammoth WVH. “Those two I hold in really high regard and is how I want to grow my career.”

LaBelle draws much of his inspiration from the late Chris Cornell . While his work in Soundgarden is what made LaBelle a fan, it was his 2011 acoustic live record Songbook that really blew LaBelle away. While LaBelle acknowledges the bluesy, Rock-oriented sound of Dirty Honey, he says “there’s a little more grunge in there than some people realize.”

Check out a full list of tour dates below and grab tickets here .

Dirty Honey and Mammoth WVH 2022 Tour Dates

2/20 Ogden Theatre, Denver, CO
2/21 The Complex, Salt Lake City, UT
2/22 Revolution, Boise, ID
2/24 House of Blues, Las Vegas, NV
2/25 Ace of Spades, Sacramento, CA
2/27 Grand Sierra Resort, Reno, NV
3/1 House of Blues, San Diego, CA
3/2 The Wiltern, Los Angeles, CA
3/4 The Marquee, Tempe, AZ
3/5 Fantasy Casino, Indio, CA
3/9 House of Blues, Dallas, TX
3/10 Aztec Theatre, San Antonio, TX
3/12 Diamond Ballroom, Oklahoma City, OK
3/13 Uptown Theatre, Kansas City, MO
3/15 The Rave, Milwaukee, WI
3/16 House of Blues, Chicago, IL
3/18 The Bluestone, Columbus, OH
3/20 Roxian Theatre, Pittsburgh, PA
3/21 Piere's Entertainment Complex, Ft. Wayne, IN
3/23 Royal Oak Music Theatre, Royal Oak, MI
3/24 Danforth Music Hall, Toronto, ONT
3/26 Big Night Live, Boston, MA
3/27 Toad's Place, New Haven, CT
3/28 Webster Hall, New York, NY
3/30 Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ
3/31 The Fillmore, Philadelphia, PA
4/1 Rams Head Live, Baltimore, MD
4/3 Iron City, Birmingham, AL (Dirty Honey solo headline date)
4/5 The Ritz, Raleigh, NC
4/6 The Fillmore, Charlotte, NC
4/8 Marathon Music Works, Nashville,TN
4/9 The Plant, Dothan, AL
4/10 Hard Rock Orlando, Orlando, FL
4/12 Tabernacle, Atlanta, GA

MUSIC
