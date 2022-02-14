ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

2,500-year-old terracotta gets Valentine Day's love in Italy

KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QoFKn_0eEDtL3a00
Italy Terracotta Lovers The terracotta Sarcophagus of the Spouses is displayed in Rome's National Etruscan Museum, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. On Valentine Day museum's director, Valentino Nizzo unveiled a project to insulate the famous terracotta couple from the vibration coming from the intense traffic surrounding the museum that is endangering the fragile material with which the embracing couple is molded. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis) (Domenico Stinellis)

ROME — (AP) — A pair of terracotta lovers caught in a tender embrace for 2,500 years are getting some Valentine’s Day TLC from Italian cultural officials.

One of the most famous lovers’ statues in the art world, the reclining spouses fashioned out of terracotta are being offered high-tech protection from the threat of earthquakes and lesser tremors from passing traffic outside, officials said Monday as they unveiled the 18-month project.

The Sarcophagus of the Spouses, made by an unknown artisan, is actually an urn constructed to hold the remains of the deceased. It is a top attraction at the National Etruscan Museum at Villa Giulia.

“The sarcophagus is threatened on a daily basis by the vibrations produced by the tramway and the railroad Rome-Viterbo” said Valentino Nizzo, the museum’s director.

The 18-month project includes the construction of an anti-seismic platform for the sarcophagus that will help reduce vibrations that threaten it.

The Sarcophagus, dating to the 6th century B.C., was discovered in 1881 in a necropolis in Cerveteri, a former Etruscan settlement near Rome. It was reconstructed from approximately 400 terracotta fragments.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KAKE TV

5-year-old boy asks teacher to dinner for Valentine's Day

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — It may have taken a 5-year-old to show us but kindness and friendship are still very much alive. It all unfolded in a kindergarten classroom with a lesson about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It was a lesson about kindness and love, and kids...
RELATIONSHIPS
ELLE DECOR

Stepping into This Apartment in Rome Is Like Traveling Back in Time

An invitation to Carolina Vincenti’s Roman apartment offers a rare thrill: the serendipity of surprise. The art historian—together with her partner, Paolo Scotto di Castelbianco, a food and wine critic—is legendary for the highly original gatherings she stages in a home furnished with Old World splendor. For a recent dinner party, for instance, they re-created dishes from a 17th-century menu they had fished out of the dusty archives of a Baroque palazzo. Other evenings might feature music and cuisine inspired by her Romanian ancestry, or readings of experimental poems paired with piano sonatas performed by Scotto di Castelbianco on his Steinway.
HOME & GARDEN
tpr.org

On Valentine's Day, tune in to KPAC for 'Love at the Movies'

Join host Lynne Warfel for a special Valentine's Day program and offshoot of the weekly national program Saturday Cinema. Love at the Movies is an hour of classic movie scores from romantic films, rom-coms, animated love stories and more. Spanning the 1930s to early 2000s, there's plenty of great music...
ENTERTAINMENT
WNEP-TV 16

Reasons to smile: A Valentine’s Day love story 72 years strong and more

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's a love story that began long before Amy and Cristian Rivera could drive a car. "Well, you know, some people say high school sweetheart. We met in middle school. We've known each other since sixth grade. We were eleven and twelve years old when we first met," said Amy. "We actually met on the school bus. I kind of walked around his house a few times with my friend, getting him to come outside. And then from there, we ended up just being best friends, riding bikes together, hanging out with the same people."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Terracotta#Valentine Day#Art World#Ap#Italian#Etruscan#The Associated Press
inquirer.com

Valentine’s Day weekend in Philly’s LOVE Park: Snow, roses, and engagements new and old

She said yes — a rare moment of romance during an unusually sleepy Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia’s JFK Plaza, better known as LOVE park for its large Robert Indiana statue. The perennially popular destination for proposals, weddings, and lovey-dovey selfies was missing its usual parade of visitors Sunday afternoon, as a messy winter storm and upcoming Super Bowl game kept all but the most determined lovebirds inside.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Miami New Times

Five Valentine's Day Cocktails to Get You in the Mood for Love

This year, Valentine's Day falls on a Monday — easily the least romantic day of the week. Not to worry, Miami bartenders are ready to get you in the mood no matter where you find yourself on the relationship spectrum — single, taken, or it's extremely complicated. So...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Arts
Place
Europe
Place
Rome, IT
annarborfamily.com

Valentine’s Day Ideas for Kids: Spread the Love

As Valentine’s Day approaches, couples think of ways to show their love, but it’s also time to show special affection for those who make your heart patter as much as anybody else: your kids!. Try some of these thoughtful and fun crafts, food, plus Valentines that are sure...
ANN ARBOR, MI
SheKnows

A Boozy Valentine’s Day Milkshake Recipe That Will Get You Drunk on Love

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. You either love Valentine’s Day or you hate it, but no matter where you fall on the controversial holiday, nearly everyone agrees that milkshakes are a delicious treat that can be used to celebrate any holiday. This Valentine’s day, we decided to create a booze-infused milkshake that will both delight starry-eyed lovers and soothe the souls of the Valentine’s Day naysayers. It can even be made kid-friendly by simply not adding the alcohol so it truly is a decadent dessert to be enjoyed by all. You can also swap in your favorite plant-based ice cream if you’re vegan or just trying to go dairy-free. Cheers!
FOOD & DRINKS
BBC

The 102-year-old matriarch who made women feel beautiful

Ethel Kerr can be seen as one of the earliest black British style influencers of her time. Through the 1970’s to 1990’s – Ethel Kerr ran progressive and fierce fashion shows and beauty competitions in London and across Europe – around a time where not many events like this existed for black women and other women of colour.
SOCIETY
Chamberlain-Oacoma Sun

Nineteen-year-old American man raped using synthetic drugs in Rome

Has caused shock Italy A nineteen-year-old American student has complained to police that she was raped in the historic area of ​​the Italian capital, Testaccio. “All I knew was that I was just a stranger waking up on top of me. For hours, she stuck me in bed unable to move. The victim told the Italian newspaper Il Messaggero.
PUBLIC SAFETY
openculture.com

Archaeologists Discover a 2,000-Year-Old Roman Glass Bowl in Perfect Condition

If you’re planning a trip to the Netherlands, do try to fit in Nijmegen, the country’s oldest city. Having originally cohered as a Roman military camp back in the first century B.C., it became at the end of the first century A.D. the first city in the modern-day Netherlands to receive the official designation of municipium, which made Roman citizens of all its residents. Not that Nijmegen stands today as an open-air museum of Roman times. You’re less likely to glimpse traces of its city wall or amphitheater than to come across such thoroughly modern developments as the “dynamic living and working area” of Winkelsteeg, currently under construction — and even now turning up Roman artifacts of its own.
MUSEUMS
allthatsinteresting.com

Inside The Statue Of Zeus At Olympia, One Of The Breathtaking Seven Wonders Of The Ancient World

Though the 40-foot statue of Zeus lorded over the Olympic Games for 800 years, it somehow vanished from history. As one of the seven wonders of the ancient world, the statue of Zeus at Olympia once stunned any who laid eyes on it. The 40-foot statue of the Greek god of gods, Zeus, used to grace the temple inside the sanctuary of Olympia on the Greek Peloponnese Peninsula for over 800 years — until it was destroyed.
RELIGION
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
84K+
Followers
93K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy