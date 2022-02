SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... A Chris Jericho return to the WWE isn’t out of the question. Jericho took to Twitter and teased a potential return to the company when commenting on the famed Festival of Friendship segment with Kevin Owens. Owens turned Jericho, which led to a showdown for the WWE United States Championship at WrestleMania 33. Jericho addressed the angle and said Owens may see him again soon. “I haven’t forgotten Owens…you never know when you’ll see me again.”

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO