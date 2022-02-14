ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

StoreDot is making self-healing EV battery technology

By Laura Cowan
Inhabitat.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleStoreDot, the Israel-based, extremely fast-charging battery startup, has created a technology for self-repairing battery cells. The technology allows for longer battery life and better electric vehicle performance. This new system can identify underperforming battery cells and temporarily take them out of service to fix them without affecting an EV’s performance, even...

inhabitat.com

CarBuzz.com

Strange New EV Promises 625-Mile Range And Eight Seats

Range anxiety is the number one concern for most consumers when confronted with electric vehicle ownership. In recent years, EVs have been introduced with travel ranges rivaling combustion-engined cars. The Lucid Air, for example, can travel up to 520 miles on a single charge. While impressive, a newcomer from Norway...
CARS
InsideHook

What Do We Do With Old Electric Vehicle Batteries?

Is driving an electric vehicle better for the environment than driving a gasoline-powered one? Definitely. But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t some unexpected questions about the effect that electric vehicles can have on the environment, especially with sales of EVs growing around the world. A new article...
CARS
Carscoops

New Electric Motor Technology Will Push EVs To The Next level

Car manufacturers are racing to launch new and exciting electric vehicles and as the industry develops, it won’t just be battery packs that get more advanced. Electric motors themselves are also improving at a rapid rate. Many industry experts believe that efficiency gains made to EVs over the coming...
CARS
thedetroitbureau.com

Tesla, Volvo Pushing Forward on New Battery Facilities

Battery-electric vehicle sales were up 87% in 2021 and the numbers are expected to remain strong in 2022. Tesla and Volvo took steps to expand their battery production capacity to keep up with the demand for their battery-powered vehicles. Earlier this week, Tesla applied for a permit to add a...
ECONOMY
Freethink

New EV battery material promises to quintuple electric car range

Researchers have created a new battery membrane made of recycled Kevlar fibers that might unlock a new kind of battery, called lithium-sulfur, which could quintuple electric car range. Their battery lasts for 1,000 charging cycles, orders of magnitude more than most other stable lithium-sulfur batteries — a major advance that...
CARS
InvestorPlace

3 Quantum Glass Battery Stocks That Could Break Out in 2022

Electric vehicle (EV) sales have grown tenfold over the past few years. However, traditional internal combustion engines (ICE) are still preferred despite the momentum. This is largely due to flawed lithium-ion batteries, which lag behind ICEs across all performance metrics. However, a potential successor to the lithium-ion battery can be found with quantum glass battery stocks. These are set to help EVs decisively take over the global automobile market.
ECONOMY
OEM Off-Highway

Proterra Supplying Batteries for Nikola Electric Trucks

Nikola Corporation and Proterra Inc. have announced a strategic, multi-year supply agreement to power Nikola zero-emission semi-trucks with Proterra’s battery technology. Proterra product is expected to be incorporated in the Nikola Tre battery-electric vehicle (BEV) and Tre fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV). The first Proterra Powered Nikola semi-trucks are expected to be produced in the fourth quarter of 2022, with Proterra delivering prototype systems to Nikola starting in the second quarter of 2022.
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

3G Shutdown Will Leave Some EV Owners With Nowhere To Charge In Public

We live in a highly globalized world where technology ties entire economies and societies together. This interconnectedness has allowed humankind to flourish in ways we never thought possible, but as the rate of advancement increases, some critical systems and infrastructure are being left vulnerable. Most major 3G cellular networks are being shut down in 2022; while to many this might not seem like a big deal, it turns out that 3G networks play a critical role in the running of EV charging stations across the country, and some of the first fatalities have already started to surface.
TECHNOLOGY
insideevs.com

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Notes Limited Charging Power After A Cold Night

In one of the latest episodes, Out of Spec Reviews' Kyle Conner checks the fast-charging performance of a brand new Hyundai Ioniq 5 in cold weather conditions. We know that most electric cars note a significant drop in the charging power when the battery is cold (this is also why the regenerative braking is limited). The root cause for this is the typical limitations of lithium-ion batteries (not all chemistries, but usually the energy-dense ones, used in EVs).
CARS
just-auto.com

Improving the physics of EV batteries

Israeli start-up Addionics claims its smart 3D electrodes can improve the performance of any battery chemistry on the market. We caught up with Moshiel Biton, CEO of Addionics to learn how.
ENGINEERING
kcrw.com

From mechanics to battery waste, how EVs are shaping industry

Electric cars will be a part of SoCal’s transportation future, and automotive students will help the state prepare for that. California has yet to come up with a plan to responsibly recover or recycle the large, toxic lithium-ion batteries once electric vehicles run their course, and there are no EV battery recycling facilities in the Golden State.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popular Science

Could swappable EV batteries replace charging stations?

Over the last month, two countries have taken steps towards a technology that was once a white-whale of electric vehicle manufacturing: swappable batteries. In a ceremony full of fog machines and flashing lights, Chinese car manufacturer Nio opened an electric vehicle battery swapping station in Norway last month. Drivers will supposedly be able to swap drained batteries in a matter of minutes. And in a budget speech for the coming year, India’s finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, laid out a vague commitment reported by Reuters: “considering the constraint of space in urban areas for setting up charging stations at scale, a battery swapping policy will be brought out.”
TECHNOLOGY
hackaday.com

Supersized Power Bank Built From An EV Battery

Perhaps one day in the future when our portable electronics are powered by inexhaustible dilithium crystals, we’ll look back fondly on the 2020s when we carried around power banks to revive our flagging tech. Oh how we laughed as we reached for those handy plastic bricks only to find them drained already of juice, we’ll say. [Handy Geng] won’t be joining us though, because he’s made the ultimate power bank, a 27,000 AH leviathan that uses an electric car battery for storage and supplies mains power through a brace of sockets on its end.
ELECTRONICS
CleanTechnica

Stelco Enters EV Battery Recycling Market Through Primobius

Stelco, which is a steelmaker producing flat-rolled, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, has announced that it is entering the electric vehicle battery recycling market through agreements with Primobius GmbH. The company executed binding licensing and option agreements with Primobius to commercialize Primobius’ EV battery recycling and processing technologies in North...
ENVIRONMENT
spglobal.com

Listen: Battery pack costs on the rise: will it slow down EV adoption?

For the first time in over a decade, battery pack costs started to increase —even in the low cost segment. Battery packs are the main cost component in an electric vehicle (EV), meaning that this uptrend should either squeeze manufacturers' margins or lead to higher EV price tags. Henrique...
CARS
Seeking Alpha

QuantumScape: Progress Toward Future EV Battery

QuantumScape reported a couple of promising testing results: One showing battery longevity and durability, the other showing rapid charging capacity. QuantumScape (NASDAQ: QS) is a technology company that focuses on developing next generation batteries for Electric Vehicles (EV). They are a leader in solid-state battery technology, and have partnerships with several high profile entities (e.g., Volkswagen, Stanford University, Continental, and etc.). QuantumScape is making solid progress toward commercializing a solid-state battery, based on their recent testing results. The stock provides a high risk-high reward opportunity for an investor interested in cutting edge technology. If they can successfully commercialize the solid-state technology and manufacture at mass scale, not only will the company be super valuable, they will change the landscape of EV adoption by the mass public. Here is an overview:
ECONOMY
crunchbase.com

Venture Funding Powers Up For EV Battery Startups

Venture investors are charged up about how to power this generation—and the next one—of electric vehicles. Venture funding for EV battery-related technology surged last year, and 2022 seems ready to pick up where it left off. In 2021, EV battery startups—both hardware and software companies—raised more than $3.6...
ECONOMY
101 WIXX

EV battery giant LG Energy Solution swings to Q4 profit

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s LG Energy Solution Ltd (LGES) said on Tuesday it swung to profit in the October-December quarter, even though its electric vehicle (EV) battery demand was weaker than expected as automakers grapple with a global chip shortage. The battery maker, which went public last...
ECONOMY
Reuters

India to introduce new battery swapping policy in EV push

NEW DELHI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - India will introduce a new policy for battery swapping to boost sales of electric vehicles (EVs), its finance minister said on Tuesday, amid a broader push by the government to meet its decarbonisation goals. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government plans to reduce carbon emissions...
CARS
b975.com

GM Ventures invests in EV advanced battery startup Soelect

(Reuters) – General Motors Co is among the investors in a North Carolina startup developing fast-charging lithium-metal batteries for future electric vehicles, the companies said Thursday. Two-year-old Soelect announced a Series A raise of $11 million from GM Ventures, KTB Network and Lotte Ventures, an affiliate of Korea’s Lotte...
BUSINESS

