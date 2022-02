Adolph Thornton Jr., popularly known by Young Dolph in the industry, is an American rapper and quite a popular name in the American music industry. Many of his fans want to know how much is Young Dolph worth? Well, the Young Dolph Net Worth is estimated to be between $3 million and $5 million as of 2022. While this young artist fell for music from when he was a child, he got noticed when his debut album “King of Memphis” was released. The album became so popular that it not only got him a prominent space in the American Music industry but also a solid boost in his career.

