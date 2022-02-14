ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ star Caroline Aaron made a career out of playing East Coast Jews. But she’s proud of her Southern roots.

Cover picture for the article(JTA) — When she was cast as Midge Maisel’s mother-in-law in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” veteran actress Caroline Aaron had no idea that a series about a very particular slice of mid-20th century Jewish life would strike a chord around the world. But its popularity...

Midge Is Ready to Speak Her Mind in ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season Four

The fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is just days away — and fans of the show are getting a final preview of Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) owning her star power before the show returns to Prime Video on Feb. 18. “You know what’s great about me? It’s when I’m me,” says Midge during breakfast with her manager Susie (Alex Borstein). “Every single show, I’m gonna say exactly what’s on my mind.” The trailer then shows clips of an angry Midge doing exactly that as she performs, flips waiters’ trays of food, and goes against Susie’s wishes to change her wardrobe to...
Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 Trailer: Welcome to the ’60s

Comedians did not sign up to be your hero. It’s their job to be irreverent and dangerous, to question authority and take you through Amy Sherman-Palladino’s spiffy mid-century New York fantasy so you can arrive at your own conclusions about fancy hats and thirsting after Luke Kirby. Stay focused on the character actors to be the moral leaders. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is back, baby. The new trailer for the upcoming fourth season of the Amazon Prime Video comedy doesn’t give away too much — just a (s)Midge. Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) says “fuck” in it and does a mic drop ’cause it’s the ’60s now. But all that matters is Tony Shalhoub wears a cape. It is entrancing. He looks like a magician. There’s a crane shot of him twirling in it. This is what Maisel does best: dreaming up increasingly adorable outfits for Tony Shalhoub. Season four premieres February 18 with guest stars Kelly Bishop, Milo Ventimiglia, John Waters, and Jason Alexander.
Instagram Style: Rachel Brosnahan in Valentino to Promote ''The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel''

Following her previous looks, Rachel Brosnahan was back promoting ''The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'' and her stylist Alexandra Mandelkorn posted her look on instagram. Rachel was sitting pretty, posing for the gram in a VALENTINO RESORT 2022 printed pajama top and black pleated mini skirt. Her ensemble was teamed with black WOLFORD tights and CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN Mary Janes.
Amazon’s ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ spreads her wings in Season 4

After being fired as Shy Baldwin’s warm-up act at the close of Season 3, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is thinking big in the much-anticipated fourth round of the Amazon comedy. As the new season opens Friday, its 1960 and Upper East Side housewife-turned-stand-up comic Midge Maisel (Rachel...
'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' star's mustard and banana mix, plus more fashion hits and misses for February 2022

As we finish out the last full month of winter, Wonderwall.com is rounding up the best and worst in February fashion! First up? Fifty shades of… yellow?! Rachel Brosnahan showed how monochromatic looks can go wrong with this mustard, gold and neon yellow combination she wore to an event celebrating her show "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" in New York City on Feb. 5.
Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

With Season 4 set to premiere on Friday, Feb. 18, fans of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel can now step into Midge’s world at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City. The NYC landmark has been transformed into an interactive experience, meaning you can take in afternoon high tea with Midge-inspired delights, or fully immerse yourself by staying in a Plaza hotel suite inspired by the Emmy award-winning show. Ready to hop into glamorous 1960s New York? Grab your dancing shoes and get ready to experience all the Amazon Prime Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Plaza Hotel pop-up has to offer.
A Meandering Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 Struggles to Find Its Purpose

Like so many of its fellow established series that have been off the air for the last two pandemic years, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 picks up exactly where its last season left off, which means viewers are expected to recall what in fact transpired at the end of Season 3. So much has happened in our world in that time that it’s been jarring to see these shows return without having really moved forward at all, sometimes literally extending from a scene in that now long-ago finale. It’s as if we are meant to forget the gap between episodes and pretend nothing happened; it’s almost ghostly the way it tries to erase that experience and the passage of time.
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 Review: It's Finally Time To Unravel Midge's Flaws

Midge Maisel is a winner. She's a magnetic motormouth with endless charm and a direct line to even the most cynical funny bones. As the series title indicates, she's gifted with the undeniable ability to leave both friends and strangers stunned, with nothing to do but marvel at the sheer force of her. It only takes a few moments of her dazzle to realize why Joel (Michael Zegen) first fell in love with her, why Susie (Alex Borstein) took a special interest in her talents, and why even one of the world's most beloved comedians Lenny Bruce (Luke Kirby) can't seem to keep away. And therein lies the problem of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." The show's greatest asset has too often doubled as a notable flaw: Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) is destined for greatness and no matter how enormous the obstacle, there's little doubt that she'll quickly surmount it.
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Prepare for the New Season with These Bowery Boys Podcasts

Midge, Joel, Susie and the gang are back! The world seemed like a much simpler place the last time we saw a new episode of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel back in December of 2019. The fourth season of the award-winning New York City-based comedy starts Friday, February 18, with new episodes each week. And it appears that our favorite plucky and glamorous stand-up (played by Rachel Brosnahan) is about to experience some pretty seismic changes too — welcome to the year 1960.
'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Dads Tony Shalhoub and Kevin Pollak Preview Big Changes in Season 4 (Exclusive)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel isn't just about Midge Maisel's journey to the top of the stand-up comedy world. It's also about the relationships between parents and their children, who are going in entirely unexpected directions as adults. Tony Shalhoub and Kevin Pollack's on-screen children have careers neither of them could have imagined when the show began. Now heading into Season 4, things are only going to get more interesting, the two stars told PopCulture.com in a recent interview.
'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 4 Cast and Character Guide: Who's Back and Who's New

After leaving viewers with a cliffhanger back in 2019, Season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is finally returning in 2022 with two episodes, “Rumble on the Wonder Wheel” and “Billy Jones and the Orgy Lamps”, premiering on February 18. Exclusive to Amazon Prime, the fourth season has a total of eight episodes, with two new episodes dropping each Friday in the following four weeks.
Inside Legendary Actor Harrison Ford's Sweet Relationship With Current Wife Calista Flockhart

Actor Harrison Ford has been working in the entertainment industry since 1964 when he began picking up uncredited bit parts and slowly moved into leading man roles. During his time in Hollywood, Harrison has been known for his rogueish, action hero characters, but what about his softer side? Harrison has also been married three times in his life, most recently to fellow actress Calista Flockhart.
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, series 4 episode 1 & 2 review: mediocre Midge is the show’s weakest link

There is a conundrum at the heart of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Amazon Prime Video’s comedy about Jewish former-housewife embarking on a new career in 1950s New York, which is now back for its fourth series (these American shows do like to drag on). The main character is Miriam “Midge” Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) and she’s a stand-up comic. Yet she is the least funny person here.
'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Star Alex Borstein Teases When She Would Leave 'Family Guy' (Exclusive)

Family Guy started its 20th season in September, and Alex Borstein has been there since the beginning as the voice of Lois Griffin. There is no end in sight for the Seth MacFarlane-created show, which has already been renewed for a 21st season. While chatting with PopCulture.com to tease The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4, Borstein said she saw no reason for Family Guy to end as long as the writing continues to be funny.
