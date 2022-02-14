‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ star Caroline Aaron made a career out of playing East Coast Jews. But she’s proud of her Southern roots.

Comedians did not sign up to be your hero. It’s their job to be irreverent and dangerous, to question authority and take you through Amy Sherman-Palladino’s spiffy mid-century New York fantasy so you can arrive at your own conclusions about fancy hats and thirsting after Luke Kirby. Stay focused on the character actors to be the moral leaders. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is back, baby. The new trailer for the upcoming fourth season of the Amazon Prime Video comedy doesn’t give away too much — just a (s)Midge. Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) says “fuck” in it and does a mic drop ’cause it’s the ’60s now. But all that matters is Tony Shalhoub wears a cape. It is entrancing. He looks like a magician. There’s a crane shot of him twirling in it. This is what Maisel does best: dreaming up increasingly adorable outfits for Tony Shalhoub. Season four premieres February 18 with guest stars Kelly Bishop, Milo Ventimiglia, John Waters, and Jason Alexander.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO