ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Horizon Forbidden West Review

By Bobby Pashalidis
thatshelf.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Horizon Zero Dawn launched, I was blown away. The first entry in a new series besides Killzone by Guerilla Games was a big deal. At the time, the studio had been working on the same franchise for nearly a decade and recognizing the talent they had, and the studio wanted...

thatshelf.com

Comments / 0

Related
Creative Bloq

Mysterious GTA 6 image drives gamers wild

The last few months have been quite the rollercoaster for Grand Theft Auto fans. Back in October, Rockstar games totally botched the release of the GTA remastered trilogy, with bugs and glitches galore. But in much better news, the long-awaited GTA 6 was finally confirmed last week, with the studio announcing that the sequel is well underway.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Dear Esther is Currently Free to Own on Steam

To celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the seminal Dear Esther, it’s currently free to own on Steam. We can’t quite believe that Dear Esther is ten years old – double digits already! This narrative exploration title sees players make their way around a remote Scottish island while they soak in a moving tale of love, loss and guilt. It’s a game that’s inspired many others in the years since its release, and one of the earliest titles to be dubbed a “walking simulator”.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Anno Mutationem cyberpunk indie game launches March 17th

Martho Ghariani from indie developer ThinkingStars has taken to the official PlayStation blog to announce the launch of Anno Mutationem taking place on March 17, 2022. Launching on both the PS4 and PS5 the game is now available to preorder from the official PlayStation Store. The new indie adventure game set in a cyberpunk world and has been inspired by classics such as Ghost in the Shell. Check out the trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from its gameplay and unique pixel style art.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashly Burch
Person
Angela Bassett
Person
Lance Reddick
GamesRadar+

The best Tomb Raider games of all time ranked

The first Tomb Raider appeared on Sega Saturn in 1996 and instantly redefined standards for adventure games. While the technology powering that first adventure is painfully primitive by today's standards (famously, her hair is short during gameplay because her long, braided ponytail proved too much for the game to render properly), it still grasped all the potential of the then next-generation with both hands. And after the inevitable wild commercial success, it got a sequel. And another. And another...
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'Until Dawn' Is Being Remade For PlayStation 5, Says Insider

Who’s ready for more potential remakes circulating around the rumour mill? I sure hope you are, because that’s what you’re getting. Apparently, we could be seeing a new, revamped version of Supermassive Games’ hit horror title, Until Dawn, soon. This news comes from prominent leaker AccNgt,...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Armour#Guerilla Games
GamesRadar+

Former Cyberpunk 2077 and Witcher 3 devs form new studio Rebel Wolves to make a story-driven RPG

Former Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 developers have today announced Rebel Wolves, a new studio where they're developing an RPG using the Unreal Engine 5. Earlier today, Rebel Wolves was formally announced by studio head Konrad Tomaszkiewicz, who originally departed CD Projekt Red in 2021 after accusations of bullying (via Eurogamer). The former Witcher 3 game director will head up the new studio, where he's joined by other ex-CD Projekt Red developers including Witcher 3 art director Bartłomiej Gaweł, writer Jakub Szamałek, and animation director Tamara Zawada, among others.
VIDEO GAMES
ETOnline.com

New PS5 and PS4 Games Releasing in February 2022: Where to Preorder 'Horizon Forbidden West' and 'Elden Ring'

Whenever a new month starts, there's bound to be at least one new game release. With so many indie and big franchise game developers, there always seems to be a new and exciting game in development. If you're fortunate enough to have found a Sony PS5 or if you're still happily playing on your PS4, then there are a few games launching this month for your console.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

No Man’s Sky’s newest update brings big changes to combat and enemies

No Man’s Sky is getting its first update of the year on Wednesday, dubbed Sentinel, and developer Hello Games is promising some big changes to combat and enemies. “The Sentinel update brings an overhaul of the combat systems in game and enemies you meet, to create something much more challenging and exciting,” the studio says. “No Man’s Sky is a game about exploration, but our universe has always been one filled with hazards and danger. Sentinels police the planets you explore, and have long been an element of the game we wanted to make more interesting, deep and fun — whilst also allowing players to defeat and overcome them in a more meaningful way.”
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

How to unlock the grappling hook in Dying Light 2

The grappling hook was, arguably, the best part about the original Dying Light. It appears again in Dying Light 2 but doesn't work the same way, at least not entirely. Furthermore, you'll have to wait a while before you unlock the grappling hook, so don't waste time looking for it in the early stages. Here's how to unlock the grappling hook in Dying Light 2, how to upgrade it, and how it differs from the original Dying Light.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
411mania.com

Dying Light 2 (Xbox Series X/S) Review

The long awaited sequel to Techland’s 2015 survival horror hit is finally here and changes enough to both estrange and attract fans in equal measures. Set 22 years after the original game, we find ourselves in Villedor, after the Harran virus spread betong control and destroyed 90% of the worlds population. You take on the role of Aiden, a pilgrim who travels to the city to find his long lost sister Mia but quickly gets caught up in a conflict between the many factions within the city.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Gory mystery thriller Martha is Dead will be censored on PlayStation, devs say

Martha Is Dead, an upcoming first-person thriller by developer LKA and Wired Productions, won’t have parity across its versions. While the Windows PC and Xbox versions of the game will launch as its developer intended on Feb. 24, the PlayStation versions will be altered for content. Wired Productions revealed the change of plans via Twitter on Friday, just two weeks out from release.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

For classic RPGs, what’s old is new in 2022

For years, niche audiences and fan translations kept excitement around Japanese RPGs, some of which never released in North America, alive. Now, companies like Square Enix are taking notice by reviving games and franchises that mainstream American audiences might not know about. Contents. While this trend was bubbling for a...
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

Fury Unleashed, the roguelite comic book-style action game from Awesome Games Studio, is coming to iOS on March 24th

Awesome Games Studio has announced the upcoming mobile release of Fury Unleashed, the action-packed roguelite game that boasts an ever-changing comic book that players can enjoy with each new run. Coming to iOS devices on March 24th, the critically-acclaimed title will feature a quality mobile port that retains well-loved original features in an entirely new platform.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Cyberpunk 2077 Free DLC Included in Patch 1.5

With the release of Patch 1.5 on all platforms, CD Projekt RED adds new Cyberpunk 2077 free DLC for everyone to enjoy. CDPR thanks everyone for the players who have purchase the game and is still playing/planning to play it. As a token of appreciation for their fans and those who still support them despite the setbacks, they are now giving away a lot of new DLC packs for free. They are all included in the latest updates. These packs offer new clothes, cars, weapons, features, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Cyberpunk 2077 - Next-Gen Update Launch Trailer

Cyberpunk 2077's next-gen update is available now. Check out the latest trailer for the open-world, action-adventure RPG set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour, and body modification.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Viral Pokemon TikTok of ‘real life’ Ghastly has fans terrified

TikToker therevival has gone viral for their incredible 3D animations which bring Pokemon to life in various environments ranging from caves and electrical power plants to haunted mansions. Therevival is an artist specializing in 3D animation who puts their talents into delivering what every young Pokemon fan dreams of, bringing...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
NME

‘No Man’s Sky’ is not yet finished “by a long shot” according to developer

No Man’s Sky creator, Sean Murray, has explained that the game isn’t finished “by a long shot”. That’s despite receiving its 19th major update this week. In an interview with IGN, Murray explained that the team at Hello Games is “continuously coming up with new features”. He said, for “as many updates as we’ve done since launch and as many bucket list items we’ve checked off, our list of things we’re excited about never seems to get any shorter”.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy