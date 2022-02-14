Horizon Forbidden West Review

No Man’s Sky is getting its first update of the year on Wednesday, dubbed Sentinel, and developer Hello Games is promising some big changes to combat and enemies. “The Sentinel update brings an overhaul of the combat systems in game and enemies you meet, to create something much more challenging and exciting,” the studio says. “No Man’s Sky is a game about exploration, but our universe has always been one filled with hazards and danger. Sentinels police the planets you explore, and have long been an element of the game we wanted to make more interesting, deep and fun — whilst also allowing players to defeat and overcome them in a more meaningful way.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO