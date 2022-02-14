City of OKC hosts job fair, March 3

Adults of all ages, education levels, work experiences and perspectives are invited to a job fair to learn about and apply for career opportunities with the City of Oklahoma City. The event takes place from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., March 3 at Southern Oaks Recreation Center, 400 SW 66.

The City has more than 230 positions to fill, not including careers as police officers and firefighters. Recruiters will be onsite to visit with participants and match their interests with possible positions. Sign-on bonuses ranging from $2,500 to $5,500 are available for critical fill positions.

Some of the positions the City is recruiting for include Athletic Field Groundskeeper, Associate Planner, 911 Dispatcher Trainee, Building Maintenance Mechanic, Civil Engineer, Construction Equipment Operator, Master Mechanic, Plumbing Inspector, Skilled Trades Worker, Survey Aide, Systems Analyst, Traffic Signal Technician, and Utilities Shift Supervisor. Part-time year-round and seasonal positions are also available. The City is a proud second chance employer.

People can log on to okc.gov/careers to review job openings and submit their application.

Interviews/Conditional job offers

Those interested in a career as a full-time Grounds Maintenance Operator/Trainee (facilities and grounds maintenance), Industrial Electrician, or Collection and Distribution Operator Trainee (water/wastewater line maintenance/repair) can interview and may be extended conditional job offers or added to lists for further consideration as vacancies become available. Those interested should apply online ahead of time at okc.gov/careers. A state-issued ID is required to interview.

“I love working for the City because I get great benefits, have job security and there are opportunities for advancement,” said Unit Operations Supervisor Gerald Wilson. “I started out as a part-time Laborer 16 years ago and I have worked my way up to being a supervisor in Solid Waste.”

This is a list of job classifications approved for a signing bonus and the bonus amount:

$2,500

911 Dispatcher I – Trainee

Animal Welfare Officer I

Animal Welfare Representative

Collection and Distribution Trainee

Crew Worker II

Grounds Maintenance Operator Trainee

Plant Operator III

Police Report Clerk

Program Planner

Refuse Collector Trainee

$3,000

Collection and Distribution Technician

Construction Equipment Operator I

Construction Equipment Operator II

Grounds Maintenance Operator I

Grounds Maintenance Operator II

Refuse Collector I

$4,500

Building Heat and Air Mechanic

Building Inspector, Provisional

Civil Engineer II

Industrial Electrician

Veterinarian

$5,000

Fire Apparatus Mechanic

Master Mechanic

Skilled Trades Worker

$5,500

Fire Recruit

Police Recruit

The City offers competitive pay with annual performance-based adjustments. Benefits include 96 hours of vacation leave and 130 hours of sick leave per year, 11 regular holidays per year, flexible schedules and telework options, employer-paid parking/EMBARK bus pass for eligible employees working at the downtown campus, a retirement plan, employee medical center for employees and covered dependents, tuition reimbursement and life, health, dental and vision insurance options.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Oklahoma City has the third lowest unemployment rate reported for large metropolitan areas across the nation.

For more information log on to okc.gov/careers.

