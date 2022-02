It's hard to imagine a case that's gone on as long as 25 years with no end, no conclusion, no closure for the surviving family members. That's a long time indeed, but that's almost how long it's been for this Cold Case File out of the FBI Office in Little Rock about a cold-blooded murder that happened in Hot Springs, Arkansas in 1997. The FBI is now offering a $25,000 Reward for any information that could help solve this case. Please read more and see if you can help solve the violent murder of Kristy Leigh Yates, an FBI Arkansas "Cold Case File".

