New Trailer for Horror Game ‘JANITOR BLEEDS’ Shows A Haunted Arcade

Relive a murderous day over and over again with this award-winning feature. Well Go USA releases 6:45 on digital platforms, Blu-ray and DVD March 22. Directed by Craig Singer (DARK RIDE) and scripted by Robert Dean Klein, it stars Michael Reed, Augie Duke, Armen Garo and Thomas G. Waites (THE THING). Winner of the Jury Award for Best Feature at the 2021 Hollywood on the Tiber Film Awards and Best Indie Feature at the 2021 Florence Film Awards, the movie also won Singer Best Director at the 2021 Catalina Film Festival and 2022 New York Movie Awards. The synopsis: “A couple embarks on a weekend getaway only to find the island curiously deserted. After stumbling upon the town’s dark secret, they trigger a time loop, forcing them to relive a demented cycle of terror with seemingly no means of escape.” See our review of 6:45 here and interview with Singer here.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO