Dreams February 14 Update Patch Notes

The Elder Scrolls Online has officially launched its 2.28 update across both console platforms, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this patch. If you went into this hoping to see some meaningful changes and content updates, then I’m sorry to disappoint. Coming in at around 1GB whether you’re on PlayStation or Xbox, this update mainly just fixes a list of bugs and glitches that players have been running into. It’s also not a particularly long list of bug fixes either, with just a handful of changes. Hopefully, with the next patch for ESO, we can get some more exciting changes through the door. Without further adieu, here’s everything new with The Elder Scrolls Online in its 2.28 update!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO