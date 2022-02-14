ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

The most iconic NBA jerseys in All-Star Game history

By Cameron Tabatabaie
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The NBA All-Star Game is one of basketball’s greatest showcases. Fans are treated to jaw-dropping dunks, flashy passes and unforgettable moments. Who could forget the KG to Kobe alley-oop? Or Giannis dunking over Steph? The All-Star Game creates instant, everlasting memories. And sometimes NBA ASGs are such classics that even the jerseys become part of the allure.

Sometimes the All-Star Game official threads are fantastic homages to the host city. Other times they perfectly capture the style and sensibilities at the time. Looking back, some of the most beloved All-Star Games just wouldn’t be the same without their equally spectacular jerseys.

So what are the most iconic NBA All-Star jerseys of all time?

1995 - Phoenix

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wvx1R_0eEDSex200
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

This list sort of begins and ends with these jerseys. There’s something so spectacularly 90s about them, and the cactus is a cute if kitschy touch.

Sure, the absence of Michael Jordan was a bit of a bummer. But Charles Barkley, rookie Grant Hill, and the MVP of the game, Mitch Richmond, put on a show.

The game was an instant classic, just like the jerseys.

2012 - Orlando

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24a3vu_0eEDSex200
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Down in Disney NBA fans were treated to a real show. Kevin Durant and LeBron James led all scorers with 36 points a piece in a real thriller.

The jerseys might underwhelm. But keep in mind they pre-dated the highly controversial (read: horrible) sleeve jerseys. This was a dark era for NBA fashion and sensibilities. The 2012 All-Star jerseys are interesting yet composed. Things could have been way worse.

2018 - Los Angeles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49YQwe_0eEDSex200
Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

For most of the 21st century, the NBA has gone for a Red-Blue match-up for its All-Star jerseys. The early 2000s were patriotic times, and this trend held through the 2010s as well. Save a few flashes of flair in places like New Orleans, the ASG avoided much pizazz when it came to threads.

Recently, though, we saw a pretty stylish and striking alternative emerge. This was the first time the league did away with the strict East-West rosters, and these statement jerseys were a fantastic way to usher in a new era. Contrasted by the bright lights of the then Staples Center, these really popped.

2003 - Atlanta

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fgc0q_0eEDSex200
JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images

Speaking of red, white, and blue – the 2003 All-Star Game in Atlanta offered some of the classier jerseys we’ve seen at an ASG. The design is clean, clear, and surprisingly memorable.

It’s also exciting to see the contrast in styles. An older MJ wears his shorts decidedly north of the knee and his jersey a little closer to the vest. We can see Kobe opting for a baggier look, emblematic of the moment.

1996 - San Antonio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lolhB_0eEDSex200
AP Photo/David J. Phillip

For whatever reason, the formula of NBA All-Star Game + desert host city + mid ’90s = really excellent jerseys.

Like their 1995 counterparts, the ’96 threads are simply fantastic. Fun and almost dorky, yet full of pizazz and character. The world was a cheesier place, and the jerseys will make sure we never forget it.

