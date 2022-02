Federal agents are reportedly investigating a meeting between ex-Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and Oath Keepers leader Elmer Stewart Rhodes, which allegedly took place at a Washington DC car park the day before the 6 January insurrection.According to Reuters, the Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking into Mr Rhodes and Mr Tarrio’s participation in the meeting, which reportedly took place on 5 January 2021 at a car park near the Park Phoenix Hotel, a favoured place of lodging for the pro-Trump gang led by Mr Tarrio. Also reportedly present were Bianca Gracia, the leader of the Latinos for America...

