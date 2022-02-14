ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla Model 3 Range - With LFP Batteries - Tested In 1,000 Km, Cold Weather Trip

torquenews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new LFP (lithium iron-phosphate) batteries of the Tesla Model 2 RWD have shown their performance in a 1,000 Km (620 miles) test in Norway at the controls of youtuber Bjorn Nyland, who completed the trip in 10 hours and five minutes. The testing of a Tesla Model 3...

www.torquenews.com

24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Electric Car With The Longest Range

Electric cars were a novelty a decade ago. Tesla was founded in 2003 but did not have meaningful sales until its Model S sedan was released in 2012. In the fourth quarter of last year, it delivered 308,000 vehicles. Today, Tesla is the most valuable company in the world, with a market capitalization of $948 […]
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Strange New EV Promises 625-Mile Range And Eight Seats

Range anxiety is the number one concern for most consumers when confronted with electric vehicle ownership. In recent years, EVs have been introduced with travel ranges rivaling combustion-engined cars. The Lucid Air, for example, can travel up to 520 miles on a single charge. While impressive, a newcomer from Norway...
CARS
Carscoops

New Electric Motor Technology Will Push EVs To The Next level

Car manufacturers are racing to launch new and exciting electric vehicles and as the industry develops, it won’t just be battery packs that get more advanced. Electric motors themselves are also improving at a rapid rate. Many industry experts believe that efficiency gains made to EVs over the coming...
CARS
Freethink

New EV battery material promises to quintuple electric car range

Researchers have created a new battery membrane made of recycled Kevlar fibers that might unlock a new kind of battery, called lithium-sulfur, which could quintuple electric car range. Their battery lasts for 1,000 charging cycles, orders of magnitude more than most other stable lithium-sulfur batteries — a major advance that...
CARS
Person
Bjørn Nyland
inputmag.com

Finally, video evidence of a Tesla crashing in ‘Full Self-Driving’ mode

Evidence that Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Beta is bad and that no one should be using it continues to mount. Despite that evidence, “should” is still the operative word here — plenty of people (and at least one non-consenting dog) are out there right now testing an autonomous piloting program that does not work as advertised while Elon Musk makes claims (or lies) about the software’s efficacy. Though we’ve never actually had definitive proof that FSD Beta has been directly responsible for an accident, that may have finally changed.
CARS
Top Speed

Do Electric Cars Use Oil? - gallery

While it is true that EVs have lesser moving parts and requires lesser maintainance compared to a traditional gas-powered vehicle. It absolutely doesn't mean that an EV doesn't require routine maintaining as with any other vehicle. Take motor-oil for instance, you probably know that it needs to be replaced after...
CARS
#Lfp#Tesla Cars#Tesla Supercharger#Battery Management System#Vehicles#Nca#Nickel Cobalt Aluminum#Standard Plus
teslarati.com

Tesla Model Y vehicles spotted leaving Giga Texas site in car carriers

Tesla Model Y vehicles were spotted leaving Giga Texas on car carriers recently. The sighting hints that Tesla’s goal to deliver Giga Texas-made Model Ys to customers by the end of the first quarter is going according to plan. At the last earnings call, Tesla announced that Giga Texas...
TEXAS STATE
CNET

America's new weight problem: Electric cars

While I find an electric car revolution to be inevitable (due to sticks as much as carrots), EVs have plenty of challenges: usable range, cost, availability, depreciation and model choice. But on top of all those is their weight. Here's why that's not trivial. EVs tend to weigh a lot...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Tesla-Powered Ford Mustang Is An Electric Monster

The automotive world is rapidly electrifying, with most manufacturers promising all-electric lineups within the next few decades, putting the industry at odds with die-hard lovers of ICE powertrains. For American manufacturers like Ford, the shift to EVs seems to be paying off: its first production EV, the Mustang Mach-E has gone down well, even with die-hard Ford fans, and sales are booming, but in a world deprived of exhaust orchestras, what are Ford aficionados supposed to do? Drop Tesla powertrains in fifth-gen Mustangs, of course. Nate Stewart, an engineer for the AEM EV company has transformed this fifth-gen 'Stang, into a silent killer with the help of a Tesla LDU electric motor unit out of a Model S, and it makes us believe that the future of hot rodding isn't as bleak as we once thought.
CARS
torquenews.com

One Image That Conveys How Serious Hyundai Is About Electric Vehicles

This image of a long row of Hyundai Ioniq 5 battery-electric vehicles at one American dealership helps to illustrate just how serious Hyundai is about its newest BEV. The image above is a long line of new Hyundai Ioniq 5 battery-electric vehicles. The image was taken and posted by Ron DeMarco of New York State. We asked Ron if we could use his image to help highlight just how serious Hyundai’s commitment to battery-electric vehicles is. Let us break down why we felt the image is helpful this way.
CARS
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Tesla
makeuseof.com

4 Things to Consider Before Switching to an Electric Vehicle

The world of electric vehicles is getting more exciting each day, which gets a lot of us thinking about switching from our gas-powered vehicles. Even though these fast, electric-powered pieces of technology of the future are great sustainable alternatives, there are some things you should take into consideration before pulling the trigger.
CARS
The Week

The promise and peril of the electric car revolution

The electric vehicle revolution is nigh. As recently as 2017, electric cars comprised just 1.4 percent of global sales. By 2021, they made up 8.6 percent, roughly a sixfold increase in just four years, with that last figure coming in a year when auto manufacturing was hamstrung by the shortage of computer chips.
CARS
thedetroitbureau.com

Tesla, Volvo Pushing Forward on New Battery Facilities

Battery-electric vehicle sales were up 87% in 2021 and the numbers are expected to remain strong in 2022. Tesla and Volvo took steps to expand their battery production capacity to keep up with the demand for their battery-powered vehicles. Earlier this week, Tesla applied for a permit to add a...
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

Tesla Model 3 At 100,000 Miles And Beyond: Here's What To Expect

Our friend Andy Slye has had his Tesla Model 3 for four years, and he's racked up over 100,000 miles. Four years ago, not long after the Model 3 first came to market, you'd better bet many people had concerns about whether or not the electric car was built well enough to endure the test of time, not to mention fears over the longevity of its battery pack.
CARS
Coinspeaker

American EV Giant Tesla Delivers 59,845 China-Made Cars in January

According to the CPCA, the total passenger car sales in January in China totaled 2.11 million, down 4.5% from a year earlier. American multinational electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) delivered a total of 59,845 of its electric vehicles (EV) made cars in China in January. As reported by Reuters, the figures were confirmed by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) on Monday, showcasing another month in which the Austin, Texas-based company extended its lead compared to all other competing players in the space.
ECONOMY
RideApart

New Nerva Exe Electric Scooter Gets LFP Batteries From BYD

Nerva, a Spanish company specializing in electric mobility, is one of the newer players in the electric two-wheeler game. It’s newest scooter, the Exe, appears to be a full-size maxi-scooter, and features a unique electric powertrain highlighted by the use of LFP batteries. While Lithium Ion batteries have become the norm, LFPs look to elevate performance, reliability, and safety even higher.
BICYCLES
Telegraph

Are electric cars suited to a life in the countryside?

Whether to go electric now or later is the great debate of the age. The Government has got fully behind battery-electric propulsion as part of its drive towards net zero, mandating that by 2030 there will be no new purely petrol- or diesel-powered cars on sale. Whether we accept it or not, before long there will be no alternative to an electric car (EV) if you’re buying brand new.
CARS

