Dupage County, IL

Local organizations in DuPage and Fox Valley offering scholarship support to students

 2 days ago

Local organizations serving the DuPage and Kane County areas offer scholarship support for students. To submit a free listing, email dupageneighbor@dailyherald.com, foxvalley@dailyherald.com or tricity@dailyherald.com. Carol Stream Chamber of Commerce Foundation:. The Carol Stream Chamber of Commerce Foundation has opened its application portal for scholarships at www.carolstreamchamber.com/scholarship/. In addition, Prince...

Neighbors in the News: Schaumburg Parks leader named state sergeant-at-arms

• The Illinois Association of Park Districts appointed Bob Schmidt, Schaumburg Park District's first vice president, as sergeant-at-arms. As sergeant-at-arms, Schmidt will assist the IAPD with its mission of advancing Illinois park districts, forest preserves, conservation, recreation and special recreation agencies in their ability to preserve natural resources and improve the quality of life for all people in Illinois.
SCHAUMBURG, IL
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN That a...

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN That at 9:00 AM on March 22, 2022, a sale will be held at Shady Oaks LLC, 16 Olive St., Minooka, IL 60047, to sell the following articles to enforce a lien existing under the laws of the State of Illinois against such articles for labor services, skill or material expanded upon a storage furnished for such article at the request of the following designated person, unless such articles are redeemed within thirty days of the receipt of this notice. Richard T. Petersen & Karen A. Petersen Year 1977 Make Fairmont Vin N011555AB Lien Amount $5550.00 For further information regarding this sale you may contact Mary Anne O'Boyle 773-360-5726 Published in Daily Herald Feb17,24,Mar 3,2022 4578068 , posted 02/17/2022.
MINOOKA, IL
Geneva's Wine, Cheese & Trees event going virtual Feb. 26

Geneva's "Wine, Cheese & Trees" fundraiser will be raising a glass virtually in 2022 to help fund the planting of new trees in the community. The city's Natural Resources Committee and the Geneva Park District Foundation are teaming together to sponsor the 11th annual event, which will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26.
GENEVA, IL
Schaumburg man among four accused of gun trafficking

A Schaumburg resident is among four men who were indicted Monday in a federal gun trafficking case. According to a news release issued Wednesday by the U.S. attorney's office in Chicago, Schaumburg resident Rogelio Mancera, 26, St. Louis resident Jerome Boykin, 31, Chicago resident Rodolfo Ortega, 26, and Robert Narup, 71, of Washington, Missouri, are set to be arraigned Feb. 23 in Chicago. Each has been charged with dealing firearms without a license, which is punishable by up to five years in prison.
SCHAUMBURG, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#College Student#Nursing School#Charity#Prince Industries#The Chamber Foundation#Kaneland High School
Chicago, IL
