Local organizations in DuPage and Fox Valley offering scholarship support to students

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN That at 9:00 AM on March 22, 2022, a sale will be held at Shady Oaks LLC, 16 Olive St., Minooka, IL 60047, to sell the following articles to enforce a lien existing under the laws of the State of Illinois against such articles for labor services, skill or material expanded upon a storage furnished for such article at the request of the following designated person, unless such articles are redeemed within thirty days of the receipt of this notice. Richard T. Petersen & Karen A. Petersen Year 1977 Make Fairmont Vin N011555AB Lien Amount $5550.00 For further information regarding this sale you may contact Mary Anne O'Boyle 773-360-5726 Published in Daily Herald Feb17,24,Mar 3,2022 4578068 , posted 02/17/2022.

MINOOKA, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO