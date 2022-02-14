ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Sopranos’ Stars And Creator Reunited For A Chevrolet Super Bowl Commercial

By Kaitlin Gates
kjrh.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans of “The Sopranos” got a special treat during Super Bowl LVI when Chevrolet aired its commercial for the 2024 Silverado EV. The ad featured Jamie-Lynn Sigler reprising her role as Tony Soprano’s daughter, Meadow, sitting behind the driver’s seat of Chevrolet’s all-electric pickup and recreating Tony’s drive from Manhattan to...

www.kjrh.com

