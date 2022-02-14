ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Cyberpunk 2077 devs detail a “preem” reveal stream

PCGamesN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCyberpunk 2077 launched over a year ago, and while developer CD Projekt Red provided a big pile of free patches and improvements over the course of 2021, there are still some key updates set for a mysterious point in the future. Today, the devs have announced a stream all about the...

www.pcgamesn.com

Comments / 0

Related
techworm.net

GTA 6 Might Launch Earlier Then You Think – Confirms Rockstar

After years and years of wait, Rockstar has finally confirmed that a new Grand Theft Auto is in active development!. Yes, you read it right! Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks, rumors, and speculations have finally come to an end as Rockstar quietly announced the development of GTA 6. In 2023,...
VIDEO GAMES
Creative Bloq

Mysterious GTA 6 image drives gamers wild

The last few months have been quite the rollercoaster for Grand Theft Auto fans. Back in October, Rockstar games totally botched the release of the GTA remastered trilogy, with bugs and glitches galore. But in much better news, the long-awaited GTA 6 was finally confirmed last week, with the studio announcing that the sequel is well underway.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

PS5 and PS5 System Software Updates Revealed For Tomorrow

Starting tomorrow, players will be able to partake in a new beta for PS5 & PS4 System Software. While the PS4 system update is nothing particularly exciting or new, the PS5 system software update highlights some interesting features coming to the console within the next year, as well as testing out a feature for bugs and glitches that’ll become a prominent part of the future within the consoles lifecycle.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

EA announces it won't sell The Sims 4 My Wedding Stories DLC in Russia

EA published a letter Feb. 9 from the team behind The Sims 4 announcing it would not be releasing the latest My Wedding Stories DLC in Russia. The DLC’s reveal trailer focuses on a queer couple, Dominique and Camille, who eventually marry after hitting it off as friends and falling for one another. According to the letter, the developers realized in the development of the expansion and this story that “the way we wanted to tell Cam and Dom’s story would not be something we could freely share around the world,” referencing federal laws in Russia that would force them to alter the story or potentially cut it altogether.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Devs#Projekt Red Twitch#Choom#Redstream
vg247.com

Looks like The Sims 4 is getting a wedding-themed Game Pack

The Sims 4 players are getting a wedding-themed Game Pack, if a recent leak is any indication. Last month, The Sims Twitter account teased that a Game Pack that "throws a party for love" was on the way, and what else would be considered a "party for love" other than a wedding? Makes sense. Plus, if you look at the official website, there is a content teaser card titled "Say I Do" - so what else could it mean, right?
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Cyberpunk 2077 1.5 Next-Gen Patch Now Live; Adds AMD FSR Support on PC, Reworked Perk Trees, Improved Enemy AI & More

A new Cyberpunk 2077 patch is now available on PC and consoles, marking the debut of the game on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S versions have been showcased during today's livestream. Gameplay has been captured in performance mode, but the game also features ray tracing mode.
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

Zenith: The Last City Devs Talk Launch, Reveal The Cyber Ninja, And Detail 2022 Roadmap

The RamenVR team is looking ahead for Zenith: The Last City, with a look at a 2022 roadmap for the game, a class reveal, and reflections on launch. Zenith: The Last City had a huge launch with so much demand and instability, servers down a lot, and the team announcing several times that they had to work it out with their data partners to increase capacity. This they did, increasing capacity by 15% per server in the end and removed the 24-hour lockout so players could switch their servers for various reasons without having to wait. They've also fixed the login issues that were plaguing the launch as well as some voice chat issues. In the first couple of days they received “over 3,000 support tickets” that they are still working through. They are "absolutely blown away by the reception and also indicate that they know they have a long way to go with the game and are bringing us with them for the 2022 roadmap.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Genshin Impact Reveals Version 2.5 Livestream Details

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo will be hosting a livestream reveal for version 2.5 in just a few short hours. The event has been scheduled for February 4th at 7 a.m. (UTC-5). As of this writing, the developer is keeping details under wraps, but the event will be followed immediately by a concert, intended to bring "a joyous time with beautiful melodies." The concert will likely be an afterthought for fans more interested to see what's coming in the next version, but it should be a nice way to keep the party going after the big reveals!
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Cyberpunk 2077
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
RPG
sirusgaming.com

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Characters Details Revealed

Nintendo and Monolith Soft have recently released the official Xenoblade Chronicles 3 characters details of the upcoming video game sequel. In this game, there are six main characters that will take part in this epic journey and will come from two warring nations called Keves and Agnus. All of the characters were designed by Xenoblade Chronicles 2 character designer Masatsugu Saito.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

GTA Online opens The Contract’s best missions to everyone

The last big update for GTA Online added The Contract, a new story that had Franklin working with Dr. Dre (as himself) to recover some stolen recordings. But arguably the best stuff in the update was locked behind that VIP contract mission string: Short Trips with Franklin and Lamar. Now, everyone in GTA Online can accept those jobs without completing The Contract.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

What's New in Cyberpunk 2077? Stream Announced for Tomorrow

CD Projekt RED has announced that tomorrow there will be a broadcast dedicated to Cyberpunk 2077. At this point, however, it is unknown what will be shown during the stream. We will soon get new information related to Cyberpunk 2077. CD Projekt RED has announced a stream focused on this title. The broadcast is scheduled for tomorrow at 7 am PT. You'll be able to watch it via Twitch.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Fortnite x Uncharted skins will include both movie and game versions, phew

The anticipated Fortnite x Uncharted crossover has revealed its first trailer alongside its release date and confirmation of the skins players will be able to pick up. Despite arriving alongside the US release of the movie next week, the Fortnite Uncharted skins will include both Tom Holland and the game version of Nathan Drake, a.k.a. the skin players will actually use.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Lost Ark review in progress – MMO excellence

Lost Ark is very nearly the most perfect MMO I’ve ever played. The combat is fluid and responsive, making me feel vulnerable and powerful in equal measures; the progression is dynamic, constantly feeding me rewards and providing me with meaningful choices and surprising twists; and every system is elaborate, interconnected, and supported by robust tutorials. The whole experience leaves me a little worried about what an MMO designed this well could do to my wallet and my free time.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Dune: Spice Wars reveals the first details on its villains

The first new Dune strategy game in over 20 years has revealed some details on the series’ main villains. The Dune: Spice Wars House Harkonnen faction will give players the chance to be ruthless, underhanded, shady, cunning, and just generally have a blast. As anyone who saw the movie...
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

New Company of Heroes 3 dev diary details mission structure

Relic Entertainment have released a new Company of Heroes 3 dev diary, focusing on the sandbox structure of the game’s campaign missions. The dev diary details how Company of Heroes 3‘s missions have been carefully designed to be challenging yet beatable regardless of what nation, units, and upgrades the player has been focusing on in the game’s dynamic campaign. This more sandbox mission structure also gives the campaign a higher degree of replayability.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Valve just revealed a bunch of new Steam Deck Verified games

We’re just two weeks away from the Steam Deck release date, and Valve is hastily reviewing all 50,000 Steam games for compatibility. At the time of writing, the company has publicly disclosed the verification status of just over 450 games, with some key additions joining the ranks earlier today.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Genshin Impact 2.5 release time – Yae Miko banner starts soon

Genshin Impact’s 2.5 update – titled When the Sakura Bloom, if you’re fancy – is nearly here. You’re getting a new five-star character called Yae Miko, an exploration event in Ekonomiya with new mechanics, a limited-time bartending mode, and more. Raiden Shogun and Yae Miko are also getting story quests to flesh out their backstories. Now that the Genshin Impact 2.5 release date is nearly here, though, Mihoyo has clarified the exact time you’ll be able to play the new update.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

The Wolf Among Us 2 Reveals First Details

The Wolf Among Us 2 has finally had a showcase, displaying the evolution of the game and the engine in which it is running. The original game released back in 2013, and a second season of the game was supposed to be released back in 2018. Due to Telltale Games shutting down and the situation surrounding that, every game they were making was shelved indefinitely until a new company took over the Telltale brand in questionable circumstances, offering questionable contracts to previous employees.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy