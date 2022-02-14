Cargo ship line CMA CGM says it will stop moving plastic scrap

As a child, I brought vegetables home from the garden in a wheelbarrow. When we stopped to pick up Bill Eason’s corn on Oxford Road, it would be placed by the Bakers dozen in the back of the family station wagon and roll from side to side until we got home. The corn was never damaged as it was protected naturally by the husk. I remember open bins of fruits and vegetables were center stage at our local grocery store and at a neighborhood co-op my mother belonged to in the 70s. Neither store nor co-op prepackaged their fruits and veggies in plastic. Once every other week she went to pick up her co-op share in a cardboard box. The vegetables and fruits were placed together in the box all happily touching each other and all made it home in good shape. She used the same box week after week.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO