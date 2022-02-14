ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cargo ship line CMA CGM says it will stop moving plastic scrap

By Steve Toloken
plasticsnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the world's biggest ocean shipping lines, CMA CGM Group, said it will stop transporting plastic waste on its vessels over concerns it could be sent to countries without proper infrastructure to process it. It's the first company to announce a global ban on the practice. In a...

www.plasticsnews.com

