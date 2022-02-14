ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Corpsegrinder Says Death Metal Is ‘Healthy,’ Contradicting Chris Barnes

By Philip Trapp
103GBF
 2 days ago
This week, Cannibal Corpse vocalist George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher spoke generously on the state of death metal to Little Punk People. His enthusiasm stood in stark contrast to the recent criticism of the music made by former Cannibal Corpse vocalist and Six Feet Under founder Chris Barnes. Barnes co-founded Cannibal...

103gbfrocks.com

theprp.com

Undeath’s Alex Jones On Chris Barnes’ Modern Death Metal Hate: “I Need To Send Him A Gift Basket Or Something”

By no direct action of his own, Undeath vocalist Alex Jones found himself experiencing the disdain of Six Feet Under frontman Chris Barnes last month. Barnes, who served as the original singer for pioneering death metal outfit Cannibal Corpse until departing in 1995, vented on the current state of death metal and his distaste for it on social media late last month. Upon watching a ‘Death Metal Round Table’ conducted by Knotfest, Barnes tweeted:
metalinjection

KROSIS, CORPSEGRINDER & More Among Gimme Metal's Top Tracks of the Week

Gimme Metal Program Director Brian Turner delivers the week's top 5 office buzz-worthy tracks. Formed in Raleigh in 2014, Krosis strived to eliminate the rifts between subgenres of death/deathcore/prog. Their academic backgrounds contribute to some precise, yet decidedly primitivized music. Diverse and destroying, their new EP E.V.I.L. hit recently and to celebrate, vocalist Mac Smith returns for a guest DJ special on Gimme Tuesday, February 8 at 4pm PT/7pm ET!
metalinjection

CORPSEGRINDER Talks Solo Album, 40 Years Of Metal Blade & 30 Years Of Tomb of the Mutilated

George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher is the fucking man. End of sentence and story. Thanks for reading. Less than a year removed from Cannibal Corpse's Violence Unimagined and the thick-necked growl monster (with the power to pulverize and heart of gold) is set to drop his debut solo album Corpsegrinder through Jamey Jasta's Perseverance Music Group on February 25.
MetalSucks

Corpsegrinder to Chris Barnes: “The Scene Couldn’t Be Better…Kiss Rocks”

If you’re a fan of death metal, you’ve no doubt been watching founding Cannibal Corpse vocalist Chris Barnes make a complete ass of himself in public. From having a Twitter tantrum over modern death metal to accusing his former band of price-gouging to blocking anyone who calls him out on Twitter, Barnes has really taken the past two weeks to let us know what a batshit-crazy dumbfuck he is. Now, current Cannibal vocalist George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher has responded to Barnes, albeit indirectly, and has done so in the kind of class that makes us proud to say we’d take a bullet for him.
metalinjection

UNDEATH Vocalist Responds To CHRIS BARNES, Thanks Him For The Free Publicity

Ex-Cannibal Corpse vocalist Chris Barnes recently watched and commented on Knotfest's Death Metal Round Table on featuring vocalists George "Corpsegrinder" Fischer of Cannibal Corpse, Travor Strnad of The Black Dahlia Murder, Chase Mason of Gatecreeper, and Alex Jones of Undeath. Barnes said the video made him "physically ill" and that he "despises what this genre has become." He then later added that he really does hate modern death metal vocals, the modern death metal scene, and hates metal media.
Spin

Through Acts of God, Immolation Are Death Metal Masters — and Students

Immolation have one of the most consistently great discographies in death metal. Their 11th album Acts of God, out this Friday (February 18) on Nuclear Blast, meets their benchmark for excellence. It is not just their brand of death metal in its prime, but death metal itself in its prime, when it became more complex and sophisticated in the early ‘90s without losing its base fury and grotesqueness. Guitarist Bob Vigna’s labyrinthine guitar still drives them, going in all sorts of directions that seem incomprehensible when dissected on their own, but taken together are unrivaled in flow. How does “The Age of No Light” go from a dissonant black metal intro to pecking melodicism to charging upstrokes all in one song? Incomprehensibly brilliant.
Stereogum

Band To Watch: Undeath

Last month, the metal festival and blog Knotfest hosted a “death metal round table” on their YouTube channel. The video chat brought together four vocalists who represent the cream of the genre’s crop: Cannibal Corpse’s George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher, the Black Dahlia Murder’s Trevor Strnad, Gatecreeper’s Chase Mason, and Alexander Jones, from the rising Rochester band Undeath. About a week after the video came out, former Cannibal Corpse singer and current anti-vax dipshit Chris Barnes tweeted about how much he hated it. “It made me physically ill,” Barnes wrote. “I despise what this genre has become.”
MetalSucks

Undeath’s Alex Jones: Chris Barnes Is A “Right-Wing Anti-Vaxxer Ghoul”

As anyone who’s ever read MetalSucks before imagines, we are loving the insanity surrounding founding Cannibal Corpse vocalist Chris Barnes and his public meltdown surrounding modern death metal. After calling out a video featuring four of death metal’s brightest vocalists as making him “physically ill,” Barnes went on to insult the entire scene, block everyone on Twitter, and make a general clown of himself. Now, one of the vocalists featured in the roundtable video Barnes freaked out about, Undeath‘s Alexander Jones, has spoken at some length about it, and he’s both thoughtful and real as fuck.
metalinjection

FOO FIGHTERS Just Released A Thrashy Death Metal Song And It Rules

Foo Fighters will release their new horror-comedy Studio 666 on February 25. According to vocalist and guitarist Dave Grohl, the movie is about Foo Fighters renting a haunted house to record in and things going incredibly wrong. "The premise of the movie is that we move into this house, I...
brooklynvegan.com

No Souls Saved = death metal/hardcore from Vein.fm, Sanction, All Out War, Mindforce members

No Souls Saved is a new band with some familiar faces from the hardcore scene, as Stereogum and No Echo point out. Vein.fm bassist Jon Lhaubouet is on lead vocals, and the lineup also includes guitarist Andrew “Lumpy” Wojcik (Sanction, King Nine), bassist Jesse Sutherland (drummer of All Out War), and Mindforce members Mike Shaw (guitar) and Jay Petagine (drums). They've just released a two-song promo on Lumpy's label DAZE, and it's a raw, brutal fusion of guttural death metal and stomping metallic hardcore. If you like either or both of those genres, you'll wanna hear this and you can give it a listen below.
