Mexican president says U.S. avocado suspension being looked at

Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador has suggested US President Joe Biden and his administration conspired to ban the importation of Mexican avocados in an attempt to boost sales for US farmers. “The truth is there is always something else behind it, an economic or commercial interest, or a political attitude,” Mr Lopez Obrador said. “[The Biden administration] don't want Mexican avocados to get into the United States, right, because it would rule in the United States because of its quality.”The US banned Mexican avocados after an American health inspector in Michoacán was reportedly threatened for blocking their shipment...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 18 HOURS AGO