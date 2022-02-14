ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexican president says U.S. avocado suspension being looked at

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday authorities are looking at a U.S. decision announced at the weekend to temporarily suspend avocado shipments on security grounds from the western state...

