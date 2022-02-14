ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian figure skater allowed to compete despite positive drug test; American women win gold

A Russian figure skater tested positive for doping. But she’s still being...

Reuters

China says U.S. is exaggerating Russian threat to Ukraine

BEIJING, Feb 16 (Reuters) - China accused the United States of "playing up the threat of warfare and creating tension", as U.S. President Joe Biden warned that more than 150,000 Russian troops were still massed near Ukraine's borders following Moscow's announcement of a partial pullback. Western nations have suggested arms...
FOREIGN POLICY
Foreign Policy

China Can’t Carry the Russian Economy

As Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin declare there are “no limits” to Russia-China ties, Beijing has made it increasingly clear it supports Moscow’s position on Ukraine. According to China’s foreign ministry, Russia’s “reasonable security concerns should be taken seriously and resolved.” For its part, Moscow has directly connected its standoff with the West to its relations with China, with Russian ambassador to the U.K. Andrey Kelin claiming on Jan. 30 that pressure from the United States and NATO is “pushing us to be closer” to Beijing.
kasu.org

News brief: COVID vaccines for kids, Russia-Ukraine crisis, Canadian protests

A lot of parents have been anxiously waiting for it - a vaccine for their young children. Today, they will find out more about how well the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine works for kids 5 and under. NPR has learned that the company has gathered additional data to support their request to authorize the vaccine for those children. The Food and Drug Administration is expected to release that data today.
KIDS
kasu.org

News brief: Ambassador Bridge, Russia-Ukraine crisis, Kamila Valieva

OK. The U.S. is warning that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could happen at any moment. Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz is in Kyiv today. It's the first stop in a trip that will also take him to Moscow. It's the latest attempt by Western leaders to come up with some diplomatic solution that would prevent a widespread war in Eastern Europe.
