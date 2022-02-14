ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UCL MD-7: Rate My Team

By Olakunleafo098
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinally, the Champions League is back. It has been two months and five days without Champions League football, and it just hasn’t been the same. The thrills and chills that come with the sound of the famous Champions League anthem is something that has been sorely missed. Thankfully, we get to...

UEFA Champions League Corner Picks: Best bets for PSG vs. Real Madrid, Inter Milan vs. Liverpool and more

The long wait is over. The Champions League returns Tuesday on Paramount+ more than two months after the conclusion of group play, and now the real fun begins. I don't want to offend any of you Champions League group stage enthusiasts out there, but I've always felt that it isn't until you get to the knockout stages that the actual Champions League starts. Yes, it's fun to root for Cinderellas like Sheriff Tiraspol early in the tournament and see them beat giants like Real Madrid, but I don't watch the Champions League for underdog stories.
Transfer rumours: Ronaldo, Savio, Ndidi, Bissouma, Bowen, Broja, Kounde

Manchester United and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, is attracting the interest of Paris St-Germain, Bayern Munich and Roma as he weighs up whether to leave Old Trafford this summer. (Sun) Manchester City have offered £5.5m plus add-ons for Atletico Mineiro winger Savio. The Brazil youth international, 17, is also...
Manchester United vs Brighton confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Brighton travel to Old Trafford on Tuesday evening as they look to strengthen their challenge for a place in European competition next season and derail Manchester United’s challenge for the top four in the process.The Seagulls are enjoying a fine campaign under Graham Potter and have lost just four times in 23 Premier League fixtures so far this season, leaving them ninth in the table, four points behind Wolverhampton Wanderers in the final Europa Conference League qualifying spot.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and match updates as Man United face BrightonUnited, meanwhile, have drawn their last three fixtures in all competitions, including...
Pep Guardiola
Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United vs Brighton, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream link

Manchester United host Brighton on Tuesday at Old Trafford (watch live, 3:15pm ET on Peacock Premium) and Ralf Rangnick’s side are feeling the heat of the top four battle. After drawing two games against Burnley and Southampton last week as they coughed up leads, the Red Devils are creeping into a very familiar pattern in games. They start well, score early and then can’t keep up the high-pressing tempo that Rangnick demands. The German coach has been talking about fourth place being the ‘ambition’ for United this season and although they are right in the heat of the battle for fourth, it feels like they are stone cold in terms of confidence. Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Maguire and many others are struggling for form at precisely the wrong time of the season, but Jadon Sancho has looked very good in recent weeks. To finish in the top four defensive mistakes have to be tidied up and United must be more clinical if they’re going to qualify for the Champions League.
DraftKings Soccer: UCL Helper for Wednesday 2/16/22

RB Salzburg (+600)+450Bayern Munich (-270) Robert Lewandowski ($10,000): This is an obvious spot for Robert Lewandowski. He leads Europe’s top five in goals with 26. This is actually his lowest salary in the Champions League this season despite this only being a two-game slate. Bayern are the big favorites...
#Liverpool#Ucl#Atletico Madrid#The Champions League#Ucl Fantasy#Fpl#Juventus#Ajax#Dutch
Salzburg vs Bayern Munich live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

Bayern Munich will need new solutions to get back to winning ways, as they look to pick up a positive result in the Champions League against Red Bull Salzburg.The German champions were hammered 4-2 at the weekend by Bochum after midfield absentees saw Julian Nagelsmann switch shape - a move which certainly didn’t pay off and left the Bavarians’ lead in the Bundesliga cut back to six points.They face the Austrian champions who are well clear again at the top of their domestic table this term, on a three-match win streak as they host Robert Lewandowski and Co.Salzburg have only...
Champions League live updates: Sporting vs. Manchester City and PSG vs. Real Madrid in round of 16 first leg

Champions League is back and we're kicking off on Paramount+ with one of the most inconsistent teams in the knockout stages in Sporting facing a team tipped to win the whole thing in Manchester City. A battle of titans will also take place in Paris as PSG host Real Madrid. Neymar is only fit to make the bench but a front line of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Angel di Maria will cause fits for the Madrid defense.
Champions League predictions, odds: Expert picks for Inter Milan vs. Liverpool, RB Salzburg vs. Bayern Munich

The UEFA Champions League round of 16 continues Wednesday. The knockout stage began on Tuesday, highlighted by a massive showdown at Parc de Princes as Paris Saint-Germain defeated Real Madrid thanks to Kylian Mbappe's last-minute winner. Half of the round of 16 will play their first legs this week, with two matches on Wednesday following Tuesday's fireworks. Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Inter Milan are all in action to round out the week. As always, you can see all of the games live on CBS and Paramount+.
Atletico Madrid 0-1 Levante: La Liga champions stunned by bottom club

Atletico Madrid's poor form continued as the La Liga champions were beaten by bottom club Levante on Wednesday. Gonzalo Melero scored the only goal of the game in the second half, driving home from the middle of the box. Angel Correa thought he had equalised in stoppage time with a...
FIFA 22 Showdown SBC Eric Bailly vs Rodrigo De Paul Apparently Leaked

With Manchester United set to face Atletico Madrid next Wednesday, Feb. 23, a new Showdown SBC has been leaked in FIFA 22, with two players set to battle for a +2 upgrade. The leaked Showdown cards are Man U's Eric Bailly and Atletico Madrid's Rodrigo De Paul. Here's what we...
Man Utd charged by FA for failing to control players after furious reaction to Lewis Dunk’s challenge on Anthony Elanga

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION have charged Manchester United for failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion against Brighton. A strike from Cristiano Ronaldo, who ended his six-match goal drought, and Bruno Fernandes sealed a 2-0 victory for the Red Devils over the Seagulls. However, several United stars...
FIFA 2022 World Cup qualification: FIFA orders abandoned Brazil vs. Argentina match replayed, issues fines

FIFA's disciplinary committee announced its decisions on Monday related to the abandoned Brazil vs. Argentina World Cup qualifier from September. In that match, the action was called off just five minutes in due to truly bizarre and unprecedented scenes. With the match taking place in Brazil, health officials stormed the pitch to contest the inclusion of three Premier League-based Argentine players who were accused of breaking quarantine protocols. The three players, Emiliano Martinez, Gio Lo Celso and Cristian Romero, were not granted an exemption for the specific protocol that travelers from the United Kingdom need to quarantine for 14 days.
